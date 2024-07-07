Is Curmel Moton The Hottest Young Prospect In Boxing Right Now?

With Floyd Mayweather’s backing, 18 year old 130 pounder Curmel Moton has some people, quite a few in fact, feeling he is the best, most talented young prospect out there right now. Last night, on the Nate Diaz Vs. Jorge Masvidal card in Anaheim, California, Moton advanced to 4-0(3) with an impressive second-round stoppage of Nikolai Buzolin.

Moton, who went pro last year and had the nerve to call out featherweight titlist Leigh Wood after just one pro win, put his shots together with a blend of spite, power and accuracy as he had 36 year old Buzolin down from a body shot at the end of the opening round. Then, in round two, Moton had his man stuck on the ropes and trying his best to survive. In cool and calm fashion, Moton raked Buzolin with both hands and referee Jack Reiss waved it off. Buzolin, 9-9-1(5) found out just how good Moton is.

Plenty of people, “Money” Mayweather among them, believe Moton will not only win a world title, but will go on to become a great of the sport. It’s incredibly early days right now of course, and we have seen a number of ‘sure thing’ prospects fail to reach their expected heights over the years. But Moton has a heck of a lot of time on his side in which to get better and better, while the teenager really does look to have been blessed with some of the stuff a young Mayweather had in spades.

Moton said after last night’s stoppage win that he knows he has a “target on me.”

“I know there’s all eyes on me with Floyd behind my back. It puts a target on me,” Moton said. “I’ve felt pressure my whole life, so this is nothing new for me. I’m used to it. I know that I just have to show up and do what I do.”

It remains to be seen in how many weight classes Moton will wind up fighting in, and how long he will remain at 130 pounds. That said, Moton is just 5’2” in height so it is possible 130 pounds will prove to be his ceiling. For now, fans want to see the young Phenom in action again as soon as possible. Last night’s fight came on Moton’s biggest stage yet and the 18 year old said he loved it. There is no lacking in belief from Moton, or from Floyd.

There are some special young and unbeaten prospects fighting today – Andy Cruz, for example, though already 28, looks to have some real magic, while guys like Moses Itauma, Abdullah Mason, Ben Whitaker and one or two other guys are also red-hot – but for some, Curmel Moton is the one to get most excited about.