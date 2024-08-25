Moton Makes Quick Work of Vazquez, Scores First-Round KO – Boxing Results

Lightweight prospect Curmel Moton (5-0, 4 KOs) obliterated Victor Vazquez (5-3-1) in a lightning-quick first-round knockout on Saturday night in their scheduled six-round fight at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

Moton’s Dominance

At the start of the fight, the 18-year-old Moton stalked Vazquez around the ring, nailing him with power shots and jabs. The awkward-looking Vazquez attempted several hard shots but missed.

Moton then backed him up against the ropes and landed a powerful four-punch salvo that sent Vazquez down hard on the canvas.

The referee gave a rapid count and then waved it off despite Vazquez appearing to get up in time. It looked like the referee had made up his mind that he was going to halt it, but it was the right decision.

Vazquez looked in no condition to continue. Not just because he was hurt, but he had no chance. He was completely overmatched against Monton and would have been knocked down right away if the fight had continued.

The contest was halted at 55 seconds of the first round. It would have been interesting if the referee had allowed the fight to continue.

Fans on social media were critical of how poor Vazquez looked, and they felt that a better fighter should have been found for Moton to fight.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNgIsF1j6K0