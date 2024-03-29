Prime Video PPV Weights & Photos: Tszyu – Fundora & Romero – Cruz

WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora both successfully made weight at Friday’s weigh-in for their main event fight this Saturday night on Prime Video PPV on March 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Weights:

Tim Tszyu 152 3/4 lbs vs. Sebastian Fundora 152 3/4 lbs

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 139 1/2 lbs vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 138 3/4 lbs

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) bent forward, feigning like he was going to spring into a punch during his face-off with the 6’5″ Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs), who looked unamused by the WBO 154-lb champion’s attempts to get him to loosen up and crack a smile. Fundora was all business.

The unbeaten Tszyu eventually gave up and stood still so the media could see the two face-to-face for the final time before Saturday’s contest. Fundora has got his work cut out for him going up against the big punching Tszyu. In Fundora’s last fight, Brian Mendoza knocked him out, and there are questions about whether he will be okay once Tszyu starts landing on his chin.

WBA light welterweight champion Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs) was talking during his face-off with ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). Whatever Rolly said sparked something in Pitbull, as he wanted to get him and had to be held back.

Cruz is the favorite in the fight, but he’s never fought at 140 and has been pulled in from the 135-lb division. It’s expected that Romero will rehydrate to the 160s, and have a huge weight advantage against the smaller 5’4″ Cruz.

Hopefully, this fight isn’t marred by controversy like Rolly’s last bout against Ismael Barroso, where he was given credit for a knockout despite missing a flurry of punches. That stoppage was a black eye for the sport, and the fact that the results were overturned was even more troubling.

Other weights

Erislandy Lara 158.6 vs. Michael Zerafa 159.8

Julio Cesar Martinez 111.6 vs. Angelino Cordova 111.8

Serhii Bohachuk 152.6 vs. Brian Mendoza 153.2

Curmel Moton 132 vs. Anthony Cuba 133.8

Justin Viloria 129.8 vs. Erick Benitez 130

Mirco Cuello 126.6 vs. Sulaiman Segawa 126.4

Kaipo Gallegos 131.8 vs. Eric Howard 132

Adrian Nieves 137.6 vs. Steven Walker 138.4