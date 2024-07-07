Shane Mosley Junior Scores Big Win Over Danny Jacobs – Boxing Results

Shane Mosley Junior, son of course of the great “Sugar” Shane, is proof that a nice, shiny unbeaten record can be the least of it in this sport. Mosley Jr has lost four fights, yet he feels he has learned from each one and, last night, in his career biggest test, the 33 year old scored a wide 10 round decision over “Miracle Man” Daniel Jacobs. Now 22-4(12) and never having been stopped in a fight, Mosley Jr has won five on the spin since dropping a majority decision against Jason Quigley back in May of 2021.

Mosley Jr boxed brilliantly and tactically last night in his super middleweight bout, with him winning via lopsided scores of 100-90, and 99-91, 99-91. 37 year old Jacobs, who was coming back after a significant layoff and was looking to give it “one last shot,” falls to 37-5(30) and it’s tough to see where he goes from here.

As for Mosley Jr, he called out Erislandy Lara, who holds a version of the WBA middleweight title, with Mosley wanting to challenge the Cuban stylist next.

“I want Erislandy Lara,” a victorious Mosley said. “If you’re listening, I want you. Let’s go, baby.”

Last night’s win, which means a heck of a lot to Mosley, was no thriller, with the crowd restless at times, but Mosley got the job done and he won in commanding, no doubt fashion. Can Mosley Jr now go on and emulate his father in becoming a world champion? Those early career setbacks against Marchristopher Adkins (a split decision loss), David Toussaint (also a split decision defeat), Brandon Adams ( a UD loss), and Quigley now well and truly behind him, Shane Mosley Jr looks to the future in a big way.

Who wins and how if Lara takes Mosley up on his call-out? Lara, aged 41 but still effective and slick, is 30-3-3(18) and he has shared a ring with some of the sport’s elite, including Canelo Alvarez, Austin Trout, Vanes Martirosyan, and Paul “The Punisher” Williams. As such, despite his age, southpaw Lara would likely be favourite in a fight with Mosley.

Lara last boxed in March, when he stopped Michael Zerafa in quick fashion in Las Vegas, this the Cuban’s first fight in almost two years.