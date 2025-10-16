Kubrat Pulev Ignores WBA Order — Will Face Murat Gassiev In Dubai Instead Of Moses Itauma

In an unexpected move that has come just hours after he was ordered to either make a deal for a fight with Moses Itauma or for the fight to go out to purse bids, WBA “regular” heavyweight champ Kubrat Pulev will instead fight Murat Gassiev next, this on December 12 in Dubai.

As reported by Ring Magazine, the 44 year old Bulgarian has basically ignored the WBA order and he will now fight former WBA and IBF cruiserweight champ Gassiev, who is 32-2(25) overall and who has won six of the seven fights he has had as a heavyweight; Otto Wallin being the heavyweight to have beaten the Russian warrior.

Pulev Chooses Gassiev Over Itauma — WBA Reaction Looms

So, what kind of a fight will we get when Pulev, 32-3(14) and holder of the WBA secondary strap since December when he beat Mahmoud Charr, gets in there with Gassiev? For one thing, will Pulev not now be stripped by the WBA for ignoring their order to defend the belt against Itauma? Your guess is as good as mine here.

Pulev may well have been too old and too slow to have given 20 year old Itauma a decent fight anyway, and he is matched far more realistically with Gassiev, who is still a good deal younger than Pulev at age 32 but is a fighter who has not exactly impressed whilst boxing up at heavyweight. Pulev may well win this fight.

Will The WBA Strip Pulev For Defying The Order?

However, what might come after (or before) the first bell will prove interesting. Again, the folks at the WBA will not take kindly to being ignored and it would be surprising if the governing body did not strip Pulev. We must wait and see what happens.

As for Itauma, we are still waiting to see who he will fight next, this on his scheduled return date of December 13.