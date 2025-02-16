If It’s Not Teofimo Lopez Next For Arnold Barboza, Who Could It Be?

Arnold Barboza Jr took care of business last night in Manchester, this just a veritable stone’s throw from Jack Catterall’s hometown, and he goes home with the WBO interim belt at 140 pounds and, he hopes, a big fight to come with Teofimo Lopez. Barboza edged Catterall via split decision and he is now calling out “The Takeover,” stating that Lopez has “ducked” him for years.

Lopez, the full WBO champ at 140 pounds, will do what he wants to do next, and Barboza did actually say at last night’s presser how he feels there is a chance Lopez will vacate the belt rather than face him. Who knows? But there is plenty of talk about a possible fight between Lopez and Barboza taking place on “The Rock,” inside the historic Alcatraz Prison. Barboza has made it clear he is very much up for the fight, as well as the quite odd location.

But if it’s not Lopez next for Barboza, who could it be instead? Barboza has put the 140 pound division on notice, and he has a number of big-fight options.

Richardson Hitchins has put it out on social media that he is very much interested in a fight with Barboza:

“Barboza ass too,” Hitchins wrote last night.

While the other two champions at the weight, Jose Valenzuela and Alberto Puello, would each make for an interesting fight with Barboza. Now 32-0(11) Barboza of Long Beach, California may prove to be a late bloomer, reaching his peak at age 33 or beyond. Barboza boxed well last night, while in his previous fight he decisioned Jose Ramirez for another good win.

Who wins if Barboza gets it on with Lopez? Who wins if Barboza challenges Hitchins? Can Barboza go on to prove he is the main man at 140 pounds?