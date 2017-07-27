Hughie Fury-David Haye could happen, if Fury beats Joseph Parker, if Haye gets a WBO ranking

Yesterday, David Haye uploaded an interesting, somewhat intriguing message on social media, and today, Peter Fury has done likewise. Together, the two messages have got people suggesting there are serious plans for Hughie Fury to make the first defence of the WBO heavyweight title against Haye – should Hughie, cousin of course of the recently “retired” Tyson, beat Joseph Parker on September 23.

Here’s Haye’s message:

“I received some great news, the future’s looking bright. I’m healthy, motivated & excited for this final chapter of my career. #AndTheNew.”





Now here’s the message Peter Fury, trainer of the unbeaten Hughie, uploaded earlier today:

“Solid morning of business in and out of the ring at Hayemaker Ringstar #HayeFury #Massivefightcoming #Firstdefence @mrdavidhaye.”

It doesn’t take a genius to see what is in the works. There are a number of obstacles that would have to be overcome in order for a Fury Vs. Haye fight to take place, though. First of all, it is by no means certain Hughie will defeat the unbeaten Parker, who will be making his second title defence in Manchester in September. Secondly, although a victorious Fury would be allowed to make a voluntary first defence should he dethrone the New Zealander, his challenger would have to be ranked in the WBO top-15; which Haye currently is not.

Haye recently announced how he hopes to fight again – for the first time since losing to Tony Bellew, where he seriously injured his Achilles – in December. If the former WBA heavyweight champ can pick up a win over a fighter who is sufficiently ranked by the WBO, and if Fury has by this time beaten Parker, maybe we will see Haye challenge Hughie some time in early 2018.





And in the UK this fight would sell big, what with all the bad blood Haye had/has with Tyson Fury and vice versa. As fans surely recall, Haye was twice supposed to have fought Tyson Fury, only for separate injuries picked up by Haye to ruin the fascinating fight on both occasions.

Soon after being let down for a second time, Fury vowed to never, ever fight Haye in the future, no matter how much money was on offer. The recently “retired” former champ may not be too happy at the way his uncle Peter has been negotiating with Haye.