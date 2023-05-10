Hughie Fury Talking Big, Says He’d KO Wilder, Joshua

28 year old Hughie Fury, inactive since October of 2021, insists he has “filled out” physically and that he is now “ready to make a statement,” this to the tune of him scoring a KO win over either Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua should he get the big-fight opportunity.

Fury, the cousin of reigning WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, has never been noted as a big puncher, yet the former WBO heavyweight title challenger (Hughie dropping a decision to Joseph Parker back in 2017) says that with his new weight, he is ready to do some damage.

“These are the fights that I want. I believe I will get them fights and that I will be the best,” Fury said in speaking with BB TV. “I’d knock [Wilder] out. I’m not here to play games anymore. People don’t understand. I’ve had a bit of a rest, I’ve filled out, I’m now 19/20 stone. People don’t understand. I’m here now and I’m going to make a statement. I believe that I am the best and I’m going to show that in the ring. [A Joshua fight would be a] knockout. Big stiff. Honestly, I don’t believe that these people are capable of beating me.”

Hughie, who may have improved as fighter, or maybe not, we will only find out when he gets back in action, this if he can land the kind of elite level fights he wants, has been beaten by Parker, by Kubrat Pulev, and by Alexander Povetkin. Last seen stopping Christian Hammer, the 26-3(15) Fury will have to earn the kind of big fights he has spoken of. Honestly, would Wilder and/or Joshua even consider taking a fight with Fury at this point? What would there be for either star to gain from such a fight?

It’s great when any fighter has great confidence and belief, and Fury has shown skill and talent during his career. But guys like Wilder and Joshua – who may or may not wind up facing each other this December, out in the Middle East with many $millions on the line – are simply on a different level to Fury right now.

And maybe they always will be. There are some good fights out there for Fury (Fabio Wardley, for one example, would be an interesting fight), but AJ and Wilder will almost certainly not have him on their radar. And to put in bluntly, why should they have him on their radar at this point in time?