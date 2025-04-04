Hughie Fury Targets Top Heavyweights—But First, He’s Got Some Family Drama to Sort Out Tonight

Hughie Fury, ladies and gentlemen, the self-proclaimed future of the heavyweight division. But before he takes on Anthony Joshua, Zhilei Zhang, or Dillian Whyte, he’s got some unfinished family business to deal with tonight in London. Because nothing says “I’m ready for the big boys” like settling a decades-old family grudge with Dan Garber, whose father knocked out Hughie’s uncle, John Fury, in 1995. Lovely. The main card airs exclusively from 7 pm UK / 2 pm ET live on DAZN tonight from York Hall.

Hughie’s not wasting any time letting us all know what he wants, though:

“I want big fights this year, and I want my name in the top heavyweight contender picture.”

Well, Hughie, you’re certainly aiming high. You’ve got the big names in your sights—Anthony Joshua, Zhilei Zhang, and Dillian Whyte. You know, all the guys who’ve actually been fighting for world titles. Meanwhile, you’re still trying to figure out how to win a fight against Garber. But let’s just ignore that and focus on the future, shall we?

And what does Hughie have planned for AJ?

“I might end his career for him.”

Ah yes, because nothing says “I’m a serious contender” like targeting a former champion who’s been knocked out twice in his last few fights. The confidence here is something else—so much confidence, in fact, that we almost forgot Hughie hasn’t been in the ring with a world title contender since, well… ever.

And then there’s Zhang, who’s a complete mismatch for Hughie—but hey, let’s add him to the list!

“Zhilei Zhang would be interesting, so would Hrgovic.”

Sure, mate. All these guys who have actually fought top-tier opposition. Why not aim for them after you’re done playing footsie with Dan Garber in a fight that nobody asked for?

And then, just for kicks, Hughie drops this gem:

“I know as well my promoter Izzy Asif is looking at Dillian Whyte for me in Galway this summer. Big names and big fights is what I want this year.”

Dillian Whyte, the man who’s been walking around with the WBC interim title like it’s a badge of honour while everyone else pretends he doesn’t exist. This is the fight you want, Hughie? Sure, after you finally get past Garber, right?

But before all the big names—before the AJs, the Zhangs, the Whytes—Hughie needs to square off with Garber first. It’s almost like he’s warming up for a real fight. It’s family business, after all. Garber’s dad knocked out Hughie’s uncle John, and now it’s time for a little bit of payback.

Here’s what Hughie had to say:

“He can say what he wants. On fight night we will be in there under the lights and all the talking will be over. The training has been hard, the training is done and now it’s time to perform. I don’t see him getting the win but best of luck to him.

Hughie Fury is talking about taking on the giants of the heavyweight division, yet he still has to deal with Dan Garber, who—let’s face it—most people didn’t even know existed until now. It’s almost like Hughie thinks that calling out these huge names somehow makes him relevant. But here’s the truth: you gotta show something in the ring first, Hughie.

And look, I’m gonna be honest here: if Hughie or any member of the Fury family somehow stumbles across this article and decides to headbutt me into oblivion somewhere, I get it. You’re known for it, right? But please—take it easy. I’m just the messenger here, making sure the fans are entertained. Just don’t take my head off, okay? I’m not built for a Fury family reunion.

Catch Hughie’s “big fight” at York Hall tonight at 2 pm ET live on DAZN. Will he finally back up that bravado with some actual results? Or is this just another case of Fury mouth running a little too fast for his fists? Stay tuned.

Photos by GBM Sports