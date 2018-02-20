Holzken replaces Braehmer as Smith’s Ali Trophy opponent

Undefeated Dutch super middleweight Nieky Holzken replaces Juergen Braehmer as Callum Smith’s Ali Trophy opponent after the German veteran was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s semi-final showdown in Nuremberg.

Braehmer has been suffering from influenza and yesterday revealed he would be unable to compete against Smith at the Arena Nürnberger Versicherung.





“I have been battling a feverish infection since Sunday,” said Braehmer. “Unfortunately, a fight in this state is out of the question. It is not possible for me to go into the ring like this and I would like to apologise to my fans. I was well prepared and looking forward to fighting Callum.”

The World Boxing Super Series’ format meant Holzken was already on standby as a reserve, and as the tournament’s Chief Boxing Officer Kalle Sauerland explains he will now have the opportunity to earn a place opposite WBA & IBO World Champion George Groves in the final.

“It is unfortunate for Braehmer particularly after such as strong showing in his quarter-final fight with Rob Brant,” said Kalle Sauerland. “Fortunately, we are prepared for such eventualities and the tournament will move forward with our reserve fighter Nieky Holzken facing Callum Smith in our fourth semi-final.”

Holzken, who had been preparing to face Russia’s Dmitrii Chudinov, insists he is ready to gatecrash the World Boxing Super Series party, and the fighter from Helmond, Holland has already issued some words of warning for his new opponent Smith.

“I’ve been waiting for this chance to come,” said Holzken. “I signed up as a substitute fighter so I’m in great shape and prepared for Saturday. I’ve watched Callum fight many times. I study everyone in my weight division. He’s a good, solid fighter. We’re both big body punchers. It will make for an excellent fight.”





“Callum, you better be ready, because I am, and I’m coming to beat you!”

WBC Diamond Champion Callum Smith and his trainer Joe Gallagher have spent the last months preparing for veteran southpaw Braehmer, but the tournament’s 2nd seeded super middleweight must now switch his focus to this new challenge.

“I gave an interview last week and said it’s great there have been no drop-outs,” said Smith. “Looks like I spoke too soon.”

“We got the call as we were boarding the plane. I am committed to fighting on Saturday and will fight whoever the World Boxing Super Series puts in front of me.”





WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

27/01/2018 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World) – Usyk won MD

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

03/02/18 Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World) – Gassiev won TKO12

Bolshoy Ice Dome, Sochi, Russia​

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World) – Groves won UD

Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

24/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Nieky Holzken (WBC Diamond Belt)

Arena Nürnberger Versicherung, Nuremberg, Germany