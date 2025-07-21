Callum Smith-David Morrell Interim Title Fight Ordered By The WBO

British warrior Callum Smith might have missed out on a big fight with WBC light heavyweight champ David Benavidez, but Smith is now in line to face the last man to have fought Benavidez. As per an e-mail the folks at the WBO have made public, a fight between Smith, the current WBO interim champ at 175 pounds, has been ordered to fight Cuba’s David Morrell.

Callum Smith Faces David Morrell

The e-mail has been sent out to Eddie Hearn, who promotes Smith, and to Leon Margules, who promotes Morrell, and a deal must be reached by the two sides within 30 days. If not, the fight will go to purse bids.

This one is a most interesting fight, between two warriors who still believe they can and will reach the top of the light heavyweight division. Morrell, 12-1(9) bounced back from his February decision loss to “The Mexican Monster” just a few days ago, the southpaw coming through a tough and very close battle with Imam Khataev.

Smith, 31-2(22) last saw action in February, this when he pounded out a decision win over Joshua Buatsi in what was not only a great action fight but was also a winning performance from “Mundo” that showed he has a lot left at age 35. So, if and when – more likely when – Smith Vs. Morrell takes place (and the venue for the fight will prove most interesting also), who wins?

Smith, Morrell: Pathway to Title

It could well be that this one provides fans with some memorable back-and-forth action. Smith loves to go into the trenches, while Morrell, the younger man here by eight years, doesn’t like to back down from any fighter.

Again, a heck of a solid fight here, and hopefully a good deal that will benefit both fighters will be reached, with no need for purse bids. It seems as though there is no reason either fighter would not want to take this matchup.

Dmitry Bivol is, as we know, the full WBO champ at the weight. What Bivol will do next as far as his career goes, we do not know. Will that trilogy fight between Bivol and Artur Beterbiev happen, and if so, when?