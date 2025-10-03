Callum Smith Vs. David Morrell All But Done For Early 2026 In Saudi

Two 175-pounders who each have an exciting, fan-friendly style are almost set to square off early next year. Callum Smith of the UK and David Morrell of Cuba are close to finalizing a deal to fight one another on a Riyadh card sometime early in 2026.

Smith–Morrell Deal Near Done

Eddie Hearn spoke with The Ring, and the promoter stated that “we’ve pretty much agreed to that,” as in Smith, 31-2(22) and Morrell, 12-1(9) rumbling on a Saudi card.

“I talked to Turki Alalshikh about staging that fight as part of a Saudi card in early 2026,” Hearn said with regard to Smith Vs. Morrell. “We’ve pretty much agreed to that, and I think you’ll see it hopefully land there. It’s a tremendous fight, a brilliant fight.”

Styles Built for a War

Indeed, the styles of Smith and Morell should see to it that fans get a good, action-packed fight. Smith was reportedly close to facing David Benavidez, who is the only man to have beaten Morrell, but fellow Brit Anthony Yarde got a date with “The Mexican Monster” instead.

Morrell has won one since dropping a decision against Benavidez, this time when the southpaw edged Imam Khataev in July, a fight that plenty of fans felt could have gone either way, with Morrell being awarded the split decision. Smith was last seen going to war in a thriller with Joshua Buatsi, whom Smith beat on the cards to pick up the WBO interim strap.

Now, Smith and Morrell could give us a good fight, maybe even a great fight, as they try to earn another world title chance. Credit to both warriors for agreeing to put their world rankings on the line in what has to be looked at as a risky fight for both men.

Who Survives This Firefight?

Who wins this potential war, and how?

Smith is the older man by some eight years at age 35 to Morrell’s 27. Yet in the Buatsi fight, Smith arguably looked better than ever. At the same time, Morrell was fortunate to have been given the decision win over Khataev.