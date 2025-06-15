Richardson Hitchins Confident Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez Will Fight Him

Richardson Hitchins says he’s got a lot of options now after his win over George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday night. He believes Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez want to fight him now after his eighth-round TKO win over Kambosos (22-4, 10 KOs) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

(Credit: Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom)

Post-Fight: Hitchins’ New Options

“He’s saying move up to 147. So, right now, I’ve got a lot of opportunities, as far as being able to go up to 147, and hopefully, he’ll give me the opportunity. He’s still the guy, and obviously at 140,” said Richardson Hitchins to the media at tonight’s post-fight press conference, when asked about whether he’d be interested in fighting Devin Haney next after his win over George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday.

Haney is likely assuming that Turki Alalshikh would want to pay him $10 million or more to fight Hitchins. I don’t think he would. Devin isn’t going to take a risky fight against Hitchins for less money than he got fighting the veteran Jose Ramirez.

Haney, Lopez: Hitchins’ Targets

“The opportunity is real. I think people want to see me and Devin Haney and me and Teofimo Lopez. I’ve been saying for a long time now,” said Hitchins. “You got to put me into this conversation because if you want to see superb boxing, you’ve got to put me into that conversation with the Devin Haneys, the Ryan Garcia, and the Teofimo.”

Boxing fans would want to see Hitchins fight those three if it’s not on PPV, but there are many other fighters that they would prefer those three fight over Hitchins. This is a shortlist:

– Jaron Ennis

– Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero

– Conor Benn

– Keyshawn Davis

– Andy Cruz

– Gervonta Davis

– Shakur Stevenson

– William Zepeda

“I’ve been telling you for the longest, I’m just as good as these guys. Even better. Eddie [Hearn] has been telling you. My manager has been telling you. So, I guess it took that [beating journeyman Kambosos] to want to listen and hear us now,” said Hitchins.

That performance from Hitchins tonight wasn’t on the level of Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez or Ryan Garcia from last year. What Hitchins showed against Kambosos was a boxer with no power, who is vulnerable when under attack. He’s lost to those three and other fighters at 140 and 147. Lightweight Andy Cruz would beat Richardson.