Lamont Roach believes that WBC light welterweight champion Subriel Matias should be stripped of his title due to his positive test for Ostarine.

Roach Eyes Full Champion Status

Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) would be in a position to be elevated to full WBA 140-lb champion if he defeats interim WBC champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night, December 6th, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

If the WBA were to strip Matias of his title due to his positive test, Roach would capitalize on that if he’s victorious on Saturday night. It’s not the ideal way for Roach to become champion, but he’s not going to turn it down.

If he gets hit hands-on the WBA belt, he can use that to set up a unification fight against the winner of the bout between WBO champion Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson. He can get some of that Turki Alalshikh money.

“I got one goal in there, and that’s to destroy the other guy on the other side of the ring,” said Lamont Roach to Fight Hub TV about his focus on Saturday night against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. “I’m going to do both,” said Roach about fighting at 135 and 140.

Power Question at 140 lbs

Roach isn’t a knockout puncher. So, for him to say that his focus is to “destroy the other guy,” it sounds like someone else is talking.

“As the interim champion, me and my team will press the issue that we want to fight the full world champion,” said Roach about wanting to get a title shot against WBC 140-lb champion Subriel Matias if he defeats Cruz on Saturday night.

Matias is a bad match-up for Roach, who didn’t have power even at 130. Moving up to 140, his lack of pop in his punches will be even more noticeable.

“I think people should be penalized or banned for cheating,” said Roach when asked about Matias testing positive for a banned PED. “Ostarine is something that only can be found in the black market.

“You can’t accidentally ingest Ostarine through food unless somebody planted it. I think they should have stiffer consequences and boxing shouldn’t have room for cheaters,” said Roach.