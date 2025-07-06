Edgar Berlanga Dismisses Turki Alalshikh’s Preference for Hamzah Sheeraz: “I’m a Boss”

Edgar Berlanga claims he’s not bothered by Turki Alalshikh’s recent comments about being “very upset” if his opponent, Hamzah Sheeraz, is knocked out by him next Saturday, July 12th, in Queens, New York. Turki says he’s got “big plans” for Sheeraz. The fight will be on DAZN PPV.

Unfazed by Sheeraz Support

Berlanga sounds like he’s out in the cold and not the chosen one for Turki. There’s not much Turki can do for Edgar at 168 due to the absence of big names.

“I’m going to make an offer to him fight week. I don’t care about his plans. I’m a chosen one for a reason. I’m not really pressed with what he’s saying because he’s not going in there fighting for his fighter,” said Edgar Berlanga to Fight Hub TV, reacting to Turki Alalshikh openly pulling for Hamzah Sheeraz in their fight on July 12th.

It would be interesting to know what the offer that Berlanga is going to make to Turki is. It sounds like he’s going to try to get him to set him up with a big fight if he’s victorious against Hamzah. Canelo Alvarez is not an option for Berlanga.

The only other guy that Edgar has consistently mentioned wanting to fight is Jaime Munguia, but that can’t happen any time soon. If Berlanga moved up to light heavyweight, Turki could potentially set up a fight with WBC champion David Benavidez.

“Boss” Berlanga Challenges Turki

“Those plans that he has, I don’t give two s*** about it. I’m going in there, and I’m going to handle my business. I’m going to shut everybody’s mouth. I’m going to make Turki work for me. That’s what bosses do. I’m a boss. I don’t care about money. I know whatever he’s saying, it’s bull s***.”

The way Berlanga droned on about the subject, you can tell that he’s bothered by Turki rooting for his opponent, Sheeraz, to win. It’s understandable from Turki’s perspective because he needs an opponent for Canelo Alvarez to fight in February.

He can’t use Berlanga due to his one-sided decision loss in 2024, which is still fresh in the minds of fans. There’s not much Turki can do with Edgar. There aren’t any big names at 168 to match him with. The one guy that Berlanga wanted, Jaime Munguia, tested positive for a banned PED, and he’s going to be unavailable due to a suspension.