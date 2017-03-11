Has Gennady Golovkin even seen the contract De La Hoya has sent him for Canelo super-fight?

While boxing fans, often the most loyal and patient fans in all of sports, remain hopeful the Gennady Golovkin-Saul Canelo Alvarez mega-fight will indeed go ahead this coming September as planned, there is much cause for concern. Most troubling are the recent comments unbeaten middleweight king Golovkin made regarding the contract for the fight, the one Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya sent to him.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, GGG said he has yet to lay eyes on said contract!





“If Canelo wants the fight, give me the contract,” GGG said. “Send me the contract. I’ll get you the signature. Everybody wants this fight. I’m ready for anybody.”

But Golden Boy head De La Hoya says he has sent a contract to Golovkin.

“In order to make this fight happen, Triple-G has to sign the contract,” De La Hoya stated. “The problem is his people have the contract and, most likely, he has no idea or no clue what’s going on. The contract is fair. They have the contract. Canelo wants to fight him. I know that. There’s no issue whatsoever.”

But there clearly is an issue if a contract has indeed been sent and for whatever reason or reasons, Gennady has not even seen it. Both fighters claim they want to fight each other, in September – let’s just carry on hoping the fight takes place. What else can we do?

In the meantime, GGG is putting the finishing touches to his March 18 title defence against a very confident and determined Danny Jacobs. Next Saturday’s fight, according to many the toughest fight yet in the pro career of Golovkin, cannot come fast enough. While the same could be said of Canelo’s May 6 showdown with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fans are assured of great action in both of these fights, that much, at least, is certain.

Will GGG make Jacobs his 34th KO victim, or will Jacobs score the sensational upset? Will Chavez Jr. prove to be the bigger, stronger, tougher man against Canelo?