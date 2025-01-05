Opetaia’s Mission: “Remove” Nyika

Jai Opetaia says he “must remove” David Nyika by defeating him and getting out of his path towards greatness on Wednesday night at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach in Australia.

IBF cruiserweight champion Opetaia (26-0, 20 KOs) says he has people who “rely” on him, and he doesn’t want to let them down by losing to the unbeaten Nyika (10-0, 9 KOs) in their fight, which will be live on DAZN.

It’s going to be a tough fight for Opetaia going up against the 6’6″ Nyika because this is a much different type of fighter than any of the previous 26 opponents he’d faced. There’s a good chance Opetaia will lose this fight if he can’t score a knockout of Nyika.

That would disappoint Opetaia’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, who is talking about wanting to make a fight between him and Oleksandr Usyk at heavyweight.

“Take His Crown”

“I’ve done enough. I’m coming in with full confidence. I know what he brings. We’re coming in fully prepared for anything he brings,” said Jai Opetaia to DAZN Boxing, talking about his opponent, David Nyika. “I’m coming to take your crown. I’m sorry. I appreciate you as an athlete and a champion. It’s my job to knock you off your block,” said Nyika. “I’m going to find out. Let’s go then,” said Opetaia. “You’re opponent is never your enemy. I know David. He’s a good dude, but now he’s in the way. I’ve got so much stuff to take care of. So many people rely on me. He’s in my way of doing that. So, I’ve got to remove him.”

The look on Opetaia’s face was priceless when Nyika said that he’s coming to take his crown. He didn’t like it at all when Nyika was telling him that he’s coming to win.

Nyika’s Confidence

“I have to win. It means too much,” said Opetaia. “My life has been molded for these moments. He’s talking about destiny and a third-time lucky break. This is my life. I know no one else. Winning is my only option; keep it on your wall,” said Opetaia about Nyika’s affirmations written on his wall, saying, ‘I’m going to knock him out.’

“You’re not the only one on my wall, but you’re a big part of my story, though,” said Nyika. “This is a huge opportunity and to have it brought back to our backyard is amazing. This is a dream come true, but a dream is just a dream until you pull the trigger. I train every day. I put myself in the best position to seize these moments. This is my Roman empire to beat the best of the best,” said Nyika.