Haney Appears Slower and Weaker At London Workout

Devin Haney didn’t look improved in the power department in his London workout on Friday. He hit the mitts with the British trainer Tunde Ajayi and appeared slower than he’d been before his long nine-month layoff.

It looks like Ryan Garcia took something out of Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) in the beating he administered to him on April 20th last year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. That beating slowed Haney down and didn’t help his already weak power.

Unseen Toll

Although the New York State Athletic Commission overturned Haney’s 12-round majority decision, ruling it a no-contest and giving him back his unbeaten record, they couldn’t help him with the punishment he’d absorbed in that fight.

Haney carried himself like a superstar during an interview with the media on Friday. He confirmed that he’ll be fighting Ryan Garcia in 2025, but not in March. He’ll fight someone else first, possibly at a catchweight of 143 or 144. Devin said he might fight at 140 for the right opponent.

Whoever the former two-division world champion Haney fights, they’ll need to be a light puncher because it would be too risky for him to fight anyone with power. He met with Turki Al-Shiekh after his London workout to discuss fighting on one of his cards. It’s unknown if that would be for March or not. He said on Friday that if the offer from Turki is better than the one he received from BLK Prime for March, he will fight for him next.

Turki mostly likes competitive fights for his events, but he makes exceptions with mismatches sprinkled here and there. So, he might be willing to pay Haney millions to fight a lower-level opponent. That’s what he needs because his punch resistance might not be there after what Ryan did to him.

Catchweight Comeback?