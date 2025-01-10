Inoue vs. Goodman Called Off Due to Goodman’s Eye Injury By ESB - 01/10/2025 - Comments Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) has suffered a reoccurrence of an eye injury and has pulled out of his January 24th fight against unified super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) in Tokyo, Japan. Inoue’s Wait Continues The promoters for Goodman at No Limit Boxing reported the injury and say they give updates on his situation. It was believed that Inoue would defend against Alan David Picasso next. This would be as good a time as any for ‘The Monster’ to get that fight out of the way while Goodman recovers. Fans on social media are fed up with this fight and want to see the Japanese star move on to bigger and better things, either at 122 or 126. Inoue has been reluctant to move up to featherweight despite the many top fighters that he could face in that division. These are guys that would test Naoya’s ability, like WBO champion Rafael Espinoza Out Again “No Limit Boxing regrets to announce that Sam Goodman has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Naoya Inoue on January 24 due to a recurrence of his eye injury. We wish Sam a full and speedy recovery and will provide updates on the event in due course.” Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: Inoue vs Picasso Likely Next, Then Nakatani Mega-FightESPN Pound-for-Pound Rankings Update!Hearn: “Monster Inoue Is Ducking Murodjon!” Naoya Inoue: “Why Would I?” Spence Shoots Down Fundora Fight, Return Date UncertainLomachenko Must Fight Abdullaev – Muratalla Winner By October 8 or Lose TitleDevin Haney in London To Meet With Turki Al-Shiekh Boxing News | Inoue vs. Goodman Called Off Due to Goodman’s Eye Injury Last Updated on 01/10/2025