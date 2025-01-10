Inoue vs. Goodman Called Off Due to Goodman’s Eye Injury

Sam Goodman (19-0, 8 KOs) has suffered a reoccurrence of an eye injury and has pulled out of his January 24th fight against unified super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) in Tokyo, Japan.

Inoue’s Wait Continues

The promoters for Goodman at No Limit Boxing reported the injury and say they give updates on his situation. It was believed that Inoue would defend against Alan David Picasso next. This would be as good a time as any for ‘The Monster’ to get that fight out of the way while Goodman recovers.

Fans on social media are fed up with this fight and want to see the Japanese star move on to bigger and better things, either at 122 or 126.

Inoue has been reluctant to move up to featherweight despite the many top fighters that he could face in that division. These are guys that would test Naoya’s ability, like WBO champion Rafael Espinoza

Out Again