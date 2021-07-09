Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs. Sullivan Barrera – Live Action results

Former WBO 168-lb champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez fights Sullivan Barrena in the headliner tonight live on DAZN, which should be exciting to watch at the Banc Of California Stadium Los Angeles, California.

Ramirez, 30, may have thought the grass would be greener when he moved up to 175, but he’s still not found the same success in this weight class as he did at 168. His lack of fights has hurt Ramirez’s progress towards a world title.

Zurdo vs. Barrera early results

Naoko Fujioka MD 10 Sulem Urbina Ochoa

Azat Hovhannisyan UD 10 Jose Santos Gonzalez

Bryan Chevalier UD 10 James Wilkins

Lamont Roach KO 2 Daniel Rosas

Sparkinson Wilson Castillo KO 2 Miguel Contreras

Mihai Nistor KO 2 Colby Madison

Gregory Morales UD 6 Rodrigo Guerrero

Miguel Gaona UD 4 Gilberto Aguilar

How to Watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ vs. Sullivan Barrera

Start time: Tonight’s card will start at 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Calfornia

Where to watch: DAZN

If Ramirez wants to fight for a world title, he’s got to be busier. Fighting once a year isn’t going to do the job as a contender. It might work if Ramirez held a world title at 175, but not as a contender.

This is a loaded Golden Boy Promotions card with a lot of interesting fights. The co-feather bout between lightweights Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz Jr and Javier Fortuna could step the show from the Ramirez vs. Barrera match.

The winner of the Diaz-Fortuna will be mandatory for WBC 135lb champ Devin Haney.

We could see them challenging for a title this year unless Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) can get an interesting fight against Ryan Garcia. I’m not holding my breath, waiting for that to happen.

Undercard fights:

Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Javier Fortuna

Tenkai Tsunami vs. Seniesa Estrada

Hector Tanajara Jr vs. William Zepeda (

“I want Devin Haney next, especially because we’re fighting for the WBC interim title, and Devin Haney is in his prime right now, and I’m in my prime,” said Joseph Diaz Jr to Fighthype on his fight with Fortuna tonight. ”

“I’m 28-years-old right now, and I feel like I’m in my prime. I’ve covered all my bases in my career as far as fighting tough challenges, fighting experiences where I know a lot.

“I’ve seen a lot of things inside that ring where I feel like my experience is going to be one of my key factors for my victories inside the ring from here on out in my career.

“I don’t know what that was about. Devin Haney was calling Fortuna a bum,” said Diaz Jr. “He probably saw all the interviews that we’re doing. Don’t get me wrong; I rank him as a fighter at number four or five.

“I speak nothing but facts. Devin Haney is a good fighter, but he hasn’t beaten anybody to be a top fighter at 135 pounds. Jorge Linares was a good fighter, and he was a good step up. But Jorge Linares is already getting on in his career.

“Jorge Linares is not in his prime anymore. I feel like Devin Haney has got to fight guys like me to get that recognition, and if he fights guys like me, I know that he’s going to get the respect, but I’ll beat Devin Haney,” said Diaz Jr.