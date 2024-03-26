Gilberto Ramirez vs. Goulamirian on March 30, Live on DAZN

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, a former holder of the Super Middleweight crown from the World Boxing Organization with a record of 45-1 and 30 knockouts, enters the ring with high stakes on March 30th. He’s set to challenge the undefeated holder of the World Boxing Association’s Cruiserweight World title, Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian, boasting a 21-0 record with 14 knockouts, in a venue buzzing with anticipation – the You Tube Theater at Hollywood Park, California.

This fight isn’t just another entry in their professional records; it’s a battle for legacy, headlining a powerful lineup brought to life by Golden Boy Promotions and Y12 Boxing, with live streaming provided by DAZN.

At 32, Ramirez broke ground as the first Mexican to clinch a world title in the super middleweight division. Now, he’s aiming to etch his name in history once more against Goulamirian, the Armenian titan who’s made France his home and hones his skills in the rugged terrains of Big Bear, California.

Ramirez, with eyes set on monumental achievements, shares his aspirations, “Being recognized as the inaugural Mexican-born cruiserweight world champion and a champion across two divisions holds immense significance for me. My journey doesn’t halt here; the cruiserweight division is merely a chapter in my saga aimed at heavyweight glory.”

He reflects on his evolution, “Each fight is a lesson, introducing new elements to my arsenal. The bout with Joe Smith was a challenge, pushing me to adapt and evolve. Now, more than ever, I’m at ease in this weight class, with the trials of making weight behind me, thanks to the wisdom gained over time.”

But Ramirez doesn’t stop at cruiserweight dreams. He envisions dominating across three divisions, “The cruiserweight division is ripe with potential matchups. I’m eyeing unification, aiming for undisputed status, before ascending to heavyweight. My ambition is to leave an indelible mark across multiple divisions.”

Ramirez, tipping his hat to Goulamirian, stated, “The man’s sitting on the throne for a reason. Arsen’s a beast in the ring, armed with the might of Thor and a slick boxing brain to boot. He’s a mountain of a challenge, and that’s exactly why I’m stepping into the ring with him. I’ve been honing my craft, beefing up my arsenal to take him down.”

“The fight’s gonna be nothing short of a battlefield. Arsen’s game to brawl in close quarters, and that’s right up my alley too. I’m banking on my sheer force and knockout punch to carry the day,” Ramirez added, his confidence unshaken.

