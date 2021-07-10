Jojo Diaz Jr. Captures WBC Interim Lightweight Title – Boxing Results

Gilberto Ramirez, Javier Fortuna, Joseph Diaz Jr, Sullivan Barrera - Boxing News
Joseph Diaz Jr. (32-1-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California captured the WBC Interim Lightweight World Championship by defeating Dominican former two-division world champion Javier Fortuna (36-3-1, 25 KOs) via unanimous decision in the co-main event.

“Javier Fortuna was a warrior,” said Joseph Diaz Jr. “I thought I would easily land body shots, but he’s a slick defensive fighter. He’s very talented. I wish him the best, and I hope he continues. When I saw the cut, I had hoped that it wasn’t as bad as the Tevin Farmer fight. It wasn’t, so I just dictated the pace from then on. I can fight all the big names, Ryan Garcia or Tevin Farmer”

Mexican warrior Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) scored a fourth-round knockout victory against Cuban contender Sullivan Barrera (22-4, 14 KOs) in his Golden Boy debut at Banc of California Stadium in a spectacular bout that was streamed live on DAZN. Zurdo ended matters at 1:38 of the aforementioned round.
“I think my performance was great,” said Zurdo Ramirez. “I was training for the body shot. And I think it was beautiful. At 175 pounds, everyone saw a better Zurdo Ramirez. This is my division. I’m going to take the souls of all the champions in the 175-pound division.”

Seniesa Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles, California captured the WBO Light Flyweight World Title by scoring a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Japanese warrior Tenkai Tsunami (28-13-1, 16 KOs).

William Zepeda (23-0, 21 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco scored a stoppage victory against Hector Tanajara (19-1, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas in a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout. Zepeda punished Tanajara for several rounds, forcing Tanajara’s corner to stop the fight after the sixth round.

Naoko Fujioka (19-2-1, 7 KOs) of Tokyo, Japan defended her WBA Flyweight World Championship by scoring a 10-round majority decision win against Mexican contender Sulem Urbina (12-2, 2 KOs). One judge scored it a 95-95 draw, which was overturned by scores of 99-91 and 96-94.

Lamont Roach Jr. (21-1-1, 8 KOs) of Washington, DC scored a second-round body-shot knockout victory against Daniel Rosas (21-4-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a scheduled 10-round super featherweight battle.

Armenian contender Azat Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) scored a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Jose Gonzalez (23-9-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. Hovhannisyan won with scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91.

Mihai Nistor (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bucharest, Romania scored a come-from-behind knockout victory against Colby Madison (9-3-2,6 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland in a heavyweight bout originally scheduled for eight rounds.

Starling Castillo (15-0, 12 KOs) of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic scored a second-round knockout win against Miguel Contreras (11-0, 6 KOs) of Bakersfield, California in a scheduled eight-round super lightweight fight.

Gregory Morales (13-0, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas scored a unanimous decision victory against Rodrigo Guerrero (26-12-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in an eight-round featherweight bout. Morales won with scores of 59-55.

Miguel Gaona (1-0) made his professional debut by defeating Gilberto Aguilar (0-2) of Mexico City, Mexico via unanimous decision across four rounds of lightweight action. Gaona won with three scores of 39-37.

