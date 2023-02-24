Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia – official for April 22nd

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is official now for April 22nd in a catchweight at 136 lbs on Showtime PPV in a massive fight in Las Vegas. The fight had been tentatively scheduled for April 15th, but it’s unclear why it was moved to a week later.

Perhaps due to another fight taking place on the original date, the organizers opted to move it so it won’t have any competition.

The location, PPV & ticket prices have still yet to be determined, but fans can expect to pay through the roof for this one because it’s a fight that has a high demand. Tank announced the fight first on his Twitter page.

Rather than reduce the cost to get more fans to purchase the event, the organizers will likely raise the prices as high as the market will bare. It wouldn’t hurt to expect to pay $100 to see this one, but it’s not much more than that because that would be a crime, particularly if it winds up in an early blowout, as many people predict.

Jaded fans are still skeptical that Tank-Ryan will happen despite the contest being announced by Showtime president Stephen Espinoza.

They’re assuming that one of these two prima donnas will get upset & pull out or get injured and be on the shelf indefinitely. That tells you how fed up fans are with how long it took for the Tank vs. Ryan fight negotiations to be completed.

April 22, 2023

Las Vegas

It’s on! #DavisGarcia GOOOOO — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) February 24, 2023

Ryan Garcia has been sitting inactive, waiting for the bag since since his victory over former super featherweight champion Javier Fortuna.

Not wanting to risk the payday, the popular Instagram star choose to sit and wait for the Tank Davis fight, even turning down a tune-up against journeyman Mercito Gesta.

Hopefully, Ryan isn’t too rusty because boxing fans want to get their money’s worth, and they might not if the Golden Boy-promoted fighter isn’t sharp due to inactivity.

On Tank Davis is the far more accomplished fighter, capturing world titles in three divisions, whereas Ryan, who has been matched carefully by his promoters, hasn’t even fought for a world title during his seven-year career.

The only thing we can say is that Ryan has power that could potentially make up for his lack of experience against quality opposition, but that’s far from a certainty.

APRIL 22nd SHOWTIME PPV ⭐️ LAS VEGAS NV pic.twitter.com/EjDyZ31hR3 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) February 24, 2023

The criticism Tank gets from fans is that he’s fought flawed fighters to win his three-division world titles. He’s never faced anyone remotely talented in winning his belts, and when he’s captured them, he’s either quickly vacated or milked his belt by fighting weaker opposition.



