Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis final press conference quotes for Saturday’s fight

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants to use Saturday’s fight against Hector Luis Garcia to put the boxing world on notice with his performance on Showtime PPV. The former three-division world champion Davis wants to use this fight as a showcase to validate his talent in the eyes of the fans.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME®)

Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) & Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) met on Thursday for their final press conference for their headliner at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Hector plans on ruining Tank’s moment of glory by handing him his first career defeat, and in doing so, upsetting his big plans on fighting the popular Ryan Garcia in April on Showtime PPV.

If Gervonta, 28, loses this fight, he’ll be kicking himself afterward because he didn’t have to take such a formidable tune-up opponent like WBA super featherweight champion Hector.

Tank could have selected a second-tier level guy like the one Ryan Garcia had been planning to take in Mercito Gesta before he had second thoughts and decided that it wouldn’t be a wise idea.

“There’s been a lot of talk from other fighters in the division. I’m putting them on notice with this fight and the Ryan fight. I can’t get to Ryan unless I get past Héctor.

Hopefully, Tank isn’t getting too big for his britches, thinking he’s a better fighter than he is because he’s looked vulnerable in many of his fights in the past three years.

Davis can punch and has good hand speed, but on defense, he’s average, and he gets hit a lot, even against rudimentary-level opposition like his former Mayweather Promotions stable-mate Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

“The last thing I want to say to Héctor is just be ready,” Gervonta continued. “Just don’t make many mistakes because if you make too many, it might be an early night.”

If Hector can avoid mistakes and limit the number of shots he’s hit with, he’s got a chance to go the full 12 rounds. Going 12 rounds would be a moral victory for Garcia, and even if he doesn’t win, he can show that he was a level above the opposition that Tank has steamrolled over in the last three years.

“Hector earned his spot in this fight for what he’s done this past year. He’s been in good fights and beaten good fighters. He’s not someone to sleep on. He’s a formidable opponent, and this is going to prepare me for a Ryan Garcia fight next,” said Tank Davis.

You can argue that Gervonta doesn’t need preparation for the Ryan fight, as he wins that fight regardless.