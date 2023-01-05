Ennis vs Chukhadzhian – final press conference quotes

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis believes a fight against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night will lead to him getting a title shot against IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. We’ll soon see if that’s the case.

Boots Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) & Chukhadzhian (20-1, 11 KOs) met for the final press conference on Thursday to talk about their 12-round co-feature bout for the vacant IBF 147-lb title this Saturday, January 7th, on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

According to Boots’ dad, Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis, Spence will have 120 days to defend against Jaron after his next fight in April.

Ideally, it would be great if Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) were to do the right thing and agree to face Ennis in April, but he’s probably not going to do that.

Too much risk without a lot of reward for the 32-year-old Spence, but if Boots Ennis looks bad in winning on Saturday night against Chukhadzhian, that might tempt Errol to face him next.

If Spence vacates his IBF title, Boots Ennis could face the winner of Saturday’s match between Rashedi Ellis and Raimon Villa. Those two are fighting in an IBF eliminator.

Chukhadzhian is ranked #4 with the IBF. Many boxing fans have wondered why the sanctioning body has given him such a high ranking because his best wins have come against these obscure fighters: Roberto Arriaza, Blake Minto, and Ryan Martin.

“This win can put me right in line for Errol Spence Jr. This is a perfect time to make a big statement, and I can’t wait,” said Jaron Ennis about his fight with Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday.

Ennis might not get the fight with Spence next, but he could get the Ellis fight for the vacant IBF belt if Errol vacates, as some boxing fans believe he’ll do.

“I’m looking to make a statement to the whole world. I’m just focused on putting on a show, getting an explosive knockout, and then seeing what’s next,” said Boots Ennis.

Boots and Rashi Ellis argued during the press conference when they were asked about the possibility of fighting next. Ennis said he was willing to fight Ellis next, but that’s only if he can’t get the Spence fight.

“Jaron is a very strong fighter, but we’ve trained very well ourselves. I’ve worked with a lot of different fighters in sparring and we have a good strategy. I’m here to fight and win,” said Chukhadzhian.

“This is my chance to prove myself to the U.S. public. I can’t get caught up with worrying too much about Ennis and what he can do.