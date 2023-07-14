Gervonta Davis out of jail, now a free man

Former three-division world champion Gervonta Davis was released from jail today after serving his time and is free to resume his life & boxing career.

Sporting a fro & beard, and looking like he’d lost weight, the 28-year-old Gervonta (29-0, 27 KOs) was released from jail earlier today. He’s going to have to put muscle back on to resume his career, and it looks like he’s lost 10 to 15 lbs.

Tank Davis must stay out of trouble because he’s been having issues lately, and if this trend continues, it could destroy his once-promising career. Tank Davis had been doing well recently, beating Ryan Garcia & Hector Garcia.

The Baltimore native had been in jail since last June due to his violating the terms of his home detention for a hit & run sentence. Tank Davis had been ordered to serve the rest of his time in jail after the judge had discovered that he’d been staying in his recently purchased luxurious penthouse apartment rather than his trainer Calvin Ford’s house.

Now that Tank Davis is out of jail; he’ll have a lot of options for his next fight, assuming he wants to return to the ring this year. He made a lot of money for his last fight in April against Ryan Garcia, so perhaps he won’t be in a rush to return to the ring soon.

Boxing fans were hoping to see Gervonta fight Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, or Frank Martin. He’s been taking it easy for a while in terms of his opposition, fighting guys like Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, Hector Garcia, and Isaac Cruz.

‼️ Gervonta Davis has now been released from jail. pic.twitter.com/3RV40KzwZE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 14, 2023

🫡 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) July 14, 2023

The time in jail likely means that Gervonta will choose to take a warm-up fight next rather than a serious opponent that the boxing public wants to see him fight.

You can argue that Gervonta’s 29-fight career has entailed him taking only warm-up fights, as he’s not fought opposition that had a real chance of beating him.

If Tank Davis is going to take another tune-up level fight, it’s probably going to be a rematch with Isaac Cruz. That fighter came close to beating Gervonta in 2021, and he has a large Mexican fan base.

There are a lot of talented fighters that Gervonta can fight if he’s willing to break from his pattern of fighting tune-ups, as Haney, Shakur, Martin, William Zepeda, and Vasily Lomachenko would like nothing better than to fight him. Again, given that Tank has served a little over a month in jail, he’ll choose to take a tune-up.