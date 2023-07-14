Showtime weights: Martin vs. Harutyunyan – for Saturday

Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin scaled in at 135 pounds, and Artem Harutyunyan weighed in at 134.5 lbs at the weigh-in today. Martin (17-0, 12 KOs) and Harutyunyan (12-0, 7 KOs) will do battle in a WBC 135-lb title eliminator this Saturday night on Showtime at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

In this fight, ‘The Ghost’ Martin needs to get on the doorstep to challenge whoever holds the WBC title in 2024. Martin is promoted by Errol Spence Jr’s ‘Man Down’ promotional company, and he’s giving him a big push to get a world title shot.

Martin needs a name on his resume like Shakur Stevenson, Keyshawn Davis, or Vasily Lomachenko to speed up the process of his fighting for a world title.

In the co-feature bout, light welterweight contender Elvis Rodriguez and former WBC 140 lb champion Victor Postol will fight.

Other weights on Saturday’s Showtime card:

Elvis Rodriguez 141.8 vs. Viktor Postol 141.6

Freudis Rojas Jr 146 vs. Diego Sanchez 146.6

Quinton Randall 147.25 vs. Willie Jones 148

Justin Cardona 134.25 vs. Angel Barrera 133.4

Anthony Cuba 134.4 vs. Angel Rebollar 134.4

Alex Holley 146.6 vs. Michael De La Cruz 146.8

“My coach Derrick James, we have a backup plan for everything,” said Frank Martin.

“For the people that will tune in to Showtime Championship Boxing on Saturday night and for the people who will come out to Las Vegas, a city that is on fire right now,” said Brian Custer.

“There’s so much going on in this city that pays their money that walks into the Chelsea; what can you guarantee they’re going to get when they see ‘The Ghost’ Frank Martin step into the ring on Saturday night?”

“Yeah, that’s him. He is him,” said Frank Martin on what boxing fans will say when they see him inside the ring. “They’re going to see a beast. Some speed, some power, great defense, a guy who does not get hit.

“They’re going to see everything come Saturday night. I’m going to show you. I’m going to show them everything.”

“There you have it, folks, and again it all goes down here at the Chelsea, here at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday night at 10 o’clock Eastern, and that is seven o’clock Pacific time,” said Custer.

“Here it is a triple header of fights that comes your way here on Showtime championship boxing promoted by Man Down promotions & TGB promotions. Ticketmaster.com is where you can get your tickets. all of this is brought to you by Premier Boxing champions,

“Again, we’ll begin the night with welterweights. You’re going to see the unbeaten Freddie Rojas taking on Mexico’s Diego Sanchez.

“That’ll be the first fight of the night, then we get to the co-main, and you get the former world champion there, the Iceman himself, Victor Postal, taking on Elvis Rodriguez. That’s the co-main.

“And of course, a battle of the unbeatens in the main event as Artem Harutyunyan is taking on ‘The Ghost,’ the unbeaten Frank Martin. Listen, it’s going to be one heck of a night.”