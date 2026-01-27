Baraou already holds the WBA title. The opportunity in front of him is a second belt. His comments stayed focused on that objective rather than the environment around the fight, which is uncommon for a visiting champion in a hometown unification bout.

Zayas enters as the local favorite and holds the WBO title. The crowd will be on his side. Baraou has described the fight as a step to be taken rather than a night to be defined.

That approach reflects where Baraou is in his career. At 31, this is about position. Holding two belts changes how a fighter is treated, regardless of venue. It affects who calls, who waits, and who is willing to engage next.

In this division, a unified champion is harder to freeze out, harder to route around, and harder to park in mandatory limbo.

The two fighters have trained in the same region and have spent time sparring during past camps. Both enter the fight with familiarity rather than first impressions. There is little left to discover once the bell rings.

If Baraou leaves Puerto Rico with both belts, the result will stand on its own. It will register without the need for hometown framing or narrative lift. If he does not, the approach still explains how he viewed the opportunity and what he was aiming to take from it.

For Baraou, this bout is defined less by location than by outcome. That is how he has spoken about it, and that is how he appears to be treating it.