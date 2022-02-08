Spence vs Ugas Official For April 16, AT&T Stadium, Texas!

We knew they were all set to fight, but now it’s official: Errol Spence will square off with Yordenis Ugas, in what might be the most interesting welterweight showdown of the year, on April 16, at The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “The Truth” today confirmed that the fight is a go via his social media platforms. Spence Vs. Ugas will go out as a pay-per-view offering on Fox Sports.

Cuban stylist Ugas, who became a household name after defeating and retiring living legend Manny Pacquiao in August of last year, will be defending his WBA title, while the unbeaten Spence will be putting his WBC and IBF belts on the line. Both men are hugely excited and motivated going into this one – Spence because he is happy to be back in a big fight, just his second after that nasty October 2019 car smash; Ugas because he truly believes he is the best 147 pound fighter in the world and this fight will give him the chance to prove it.

And this one is a good fight; maybe even better than that. The boxing purists may well be thrilled at the combined moves, IQ and sheer skill and class on display in this one. But who wins? Is Spence, 27-0(21) still the same force he was prior to that near-fatal car accident? Is Ugas, 27-4(12) too old at age 35 (to Spence’s 31) to be able to win this, the most testing fight of his career?

A distance fight looks extremely likely here, as both men have a solid set of whiskers and a very real determination to win. Ugas has been accused of being boring in fights, while Spence has not scored a stoppage win since June of 2018, when he took out an over-matched Carlos Ocampo in a round. Yeah, this one looks set to go all 12. A KO or stoppage win from either guy would be most impressive, that’s for sure.

April could prove to be a big month for boxing; with Spence-Ugas, Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte, and the women’s super-fight that is Katie Taylor Vs. Amanda Serrano being just three of the big ones set for that month. And this is of course great news for we fight fans.

You could even make the argument that all of these three fights are close to being 50/50 affairs.