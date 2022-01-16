George Kambosos Jr Has Three-Man Short-List For First Lightweight Title Defence: Haney, Davis, Loma

Devin Haney, George Kambosos Jr., Gervonta Davis, Vasiliy Lomachenko boxing image / photo
Who will unified lightweight ruler George Kambosos Jr fight in his first title defence? The unbeaten Australian who shocked Teofimo Lopez to take the WBA/IBF/WBO/WBC franchise titles is going to be fighting in a huge stadium fight in Australia in May, and he has listed for Fox Sports Australia his three-man short-list.

“I love the [Devin] Haney fight, and I love the WBC piece. I love the [Vasily] Lomachenko fight. And Tank Davis as well,” Kambosos, 20-0(10) said.

“I want to see him back in the ring first. We’re sitting here negotiating, making sure they’ll come to Australia first. That’s the most important thing, that they’ll travel down. I know for a fact that Haney and Lomachenko will. It’s going to be in May. May is going to be a great time.”

So, of the three names Kambosos listed, each of them fine fighters indeed, who would you prefer to see the new champion fight in May? Talk about a tough choice to make. Lomachenko looked, in his last fight (against Richard Commey), to be just about back to his dazzling best.

November 27, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos during their November 27, 2021 fight at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Tank Davis is a huge puncher and some good judges rank him as the best young and unbeaten fighter out there today (this despite the fact that he did struggle a little in his most recent outing, when he was pushed hard by Isaac Cruz). While Haney, unbeaten and as slick as he is fast, holds that WBC belt.

The 135-pound division was shaken up, first by Lopez in beating Loma, and then by Kambosos in dethroning Lopez. Now, can 28-year-old Kambosos go on to rule the division for a considerable amount of time? Kambosos sure isn’t looking to pick a nice, safe, and easy challenger for that maiden title defence, is he? Credit must go to him for that.

We may even have a future great on our hands with this dedicated, focused, and hungry Australian ring warrior. What do you think: does Kambosos beat Haney, Lomachenko, and Davis? Don’t bet against it.