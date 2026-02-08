Gary Antuanne Russell isn’t getting a soft landing for his first title defense, and that is what makes this undercard fight worth attention. Instead of a routine stay busy outing, the WBA junior welterweight champion is facing an unbeaten southpaw puncher with size, confidence, and a record shaped by knockouts rather than cautious decisions.
The WBA 140 pound title fight between Gary Antuanne Russell and Andy Hiraoka takes place February 21 on DAZN pay per view at T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, serving as one of the card’s more hazardous supporting bouts beneath the Mario Barrios versus Ryan Garcia main event. The matchup has been delayed several times after falling off reshuffled cards in late 2025, but it now arrives as Russell’s first defense since winning the belt last March.
A Risky First Defense
Russell enters as the proven champion and the clearer reference point. He owns one of the division’s highest knockout rates, yet his unanimous decision win over Jose Valenzuela showed a more patient and controlled side when an early finish is not available. That adaptability could matter here, particularly against a longer opponent. His lone defeat, a narrow loss to Alberto Puello, also served as a reminder that when fights stretch, margins tighten even for fighters who carry power.
Hiraoka is dangerous, even though he hasn’t been heavily tested or built up against top names. The unbeaten Japanese southpaw has stopped ten straight opponents and steps up as the mandatory challenger after years of waiting for a true world level opening. He is taller, longer, and more comfortable operating at range, and his stoppage of Ismael Barroso suggested his power translates beyond regional competition.
The dynamic is simple and unforgiving. Russell has faced better opposition and handled harder rounds, while Hiraoka arrives fresher, bigger, and intent on making the fight physical early. If Russell can shorten the ring and force exchanges, his experience and inside work should tell. If Hiraoka keeps space and lands clean behind his reach, this stops looking like a routine defense in a hurry.
Beyond the night itself, the stakes extend into a crowded 140 pound picture. A Russell win keeps him positioned for unification talk later this year, while an upset from Hiraoka would immediately disrupt the division and force new conversations at the top. For an undercard title fight, it carries genuine tension, and it does not need selling.
Last Updated on 02/08/2026