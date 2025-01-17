Garcia-Cruz & Haney-Ramirez: Blockbuster Doubleheader Headlines Times Square Boxing Card

Ryan Garcia will fight Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, and former two-division world champion Devin Haney will face Jose Ramirez in a doubleheader in May in Times Square, Manhattan, New York. The event is expected to be shown live on DAZN PPV.

These are interesting matchups to show whether Haney and Garcia can get through tough tune-ups to set up their rematch. Former WBA light welterweight champion Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) is fighting next month against Angel Fierro on February 1st, and he needs to get through first without suffering any injuries.

Kingry’s Return

Haney takes on former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) in a 50-50 type of fight that he could lose. If Devin’s chin has been weakened from his punishing loss to Ryan last April, Ramirez will knock him out. He’s a pressure fighter who is all-go, who never lets up to take rounds off.

Some would argue that the only reason Haney wasn’t KO’d by Garcia in their previous fight was that he didn’t fight hard in every round and only had enough gas in the tank to fight in spurts. When Ryan did fight hard, he hurt Haney, dropping or staggering him with his power shots.

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is coming off a 12-round split decision loss to Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela on August 3rd in Turki’s card at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Rayo outboxed Shakur, using his new Lomachenko-esque style that he’s adopted since getting knocked out by Edwin De Los Santos.

Garcia-Cruz & Haney-Ramirez are fights that will set up the rematch between Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) and Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) for this October in Riyadh.