Shakur Stevenson Says He’s Been Saying It For Years, Crawford Beats Canelo!

Though it seems plenty of fans continue to shoot down a Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight as a mismatch in favor of the reigning 168-pound king from Mexico, there are some experts who feel “Bud” is special enough to be able to pull off a win over Canelo. The fight is said to be close to done, maybe set for September in Las Vegas. And some of us (yours truly included) are absolutely fascinated by this modern-day Dream Fight.

Crawford is super-special, while Canelo is a proven great of the sport. Teddy Atlas, for one, says he’s “not going against Crawford” in the fight, with Teddy saying he believes Crawford is special enough to transcend the physical disadvantages he will face. And Shakur Stevenson says he has been telling anyone who would listen that Crawford beats Canelo. Speaking with Talk Sport, Stevenson said he has been “saying for years now, I think he [Crawford] beats Canelo.”

“Honestly, I’ve been saying this for years now,” the unbeaten southpaw said. “I’m probably the first one that has been saying this – even before Terence was saying it. I always thought that his style versus Canelo, I think he beats Canelo. I’m not saying it’ll be an easy fight, but he can make it a very easy fight. That’s another thing too. I don’t think Canelo is walking through his punches. Terence can punch, and that goes for any weight class.”

We know Saudi moneyman Turki Alalshikh wants to see this fight, and it seems people like Atlas and Stevenson also want to see Canelo and Crawford shoot it out. It really could prove to be a great, and again, fascinating, fight. And if Crawford were able to pull it off, and he then retired, perfect at 42-0, and a champion at five weights: 135, 140, 147, 154, and 168 – he would perhaps be able to lay claim to being T.B.E, the best ever!

But if this fight does happen up at 168 pounds, is Crawford biting off more than even he can possibly chew? Again, I want to find out. How about you?