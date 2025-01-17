Ryan Garcia: Cruz is “Tougher Than Haney” – Explosive Times Square

Ryan Garcia says his May return fight against former WBA 140-lb champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz at Times Square in Manhattan, New York, is a “tougher match-up than Haney.”

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) is facing ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) in his first fight, coming off a 13-month layoff and a one-year suspension. He and Garcia will be taking part in a big doubleheader put on by Turki Al-Sheikh.

Pitbull: Tougher Than Haney?

Cruz, 5’4″, is a bigger puncher than Haney, more aggressive, and has the exact size dimensions as former Ryan conqueror Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. If Ryan can’t knock Pitbull out, he’s going to be in for a world of hurt in May and could wind up surrendering on a knee or getting outright stopped clinically.

Cruz gave Tank Davis his toughest career fight four years ago, losing by a 12-round unanimous decision on December 5, 2021. Tank was forced to box in that fight after failing to hurt Cruz with his best shots and not wanting to keep slugging with the tough Mexican.

Also on the card will be Devin Haney facing former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez. This will be Haney’s first fight in over a year since losing to Kingry on April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ryan and Haney still have a lot of bad blood despite the two having a rematch in the pipeline for October in Riyadh. Garcia doesn’t like Haney’s whining after his loss to him and how he put out a lawsuit after he tested positive for Osstaine.

Haney and his father, Bill Haney, have frequently reminded the public about Garcia’s positive test. It seems clear that they’ve been using that as a way of trying to make fans erase the memories of his loss.