Fury’s “Hurt Locker” Threat: Is Usyk Ready for Psychological Warfare?

Tyson Fury tried his best to put up a good front during today’s final press conference for his rematch with Oleksander Usyk on Saturday night, live on DAZN. Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) says he’s going to be dishing out “a lot of pain” to unified heavyweight champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and put him in the “Hurt locker.”

It sounds like Fury got the ‘Hurt locker’ term from the 2009 movie, which dealt with the psychological effects that soldiers go through in combat dealing with EOD [explosive ordinance disposal]. It’s fitting for Saturday’s rematch, but on Fury’s side more than Usyk’s.

Words As Weapons

The ‘Gyspy King’ lost to Usyk on May 18th, and many believe he was mentally ruined after that defeat and not fully ready for Saturday’s fight. Fury will be there on Saturday, but many fans don’t consider him fit for combat.