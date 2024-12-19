Fury’s “Hurt Locker” Threat: Is Usyk Ready for Psychological Warfare? By Michael Collins - 12/19/2024 - Comments Tyson Fury tried his best to put up a good front during today’s final press conference for his rematch with Oleksander Usyk on Saturday night, live on DAZN. Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) says he’s going to be dishing out “a lot of pain” to unified heavyweight champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and put him in the “Hurt locker.” It sounds like Fury got the ‘Hurt locker’ term from the 2009 movie, which dealt with the psychological effects that soldiers go through in combat dealing with EOD [explosive ordinance disposal]. It’s fitting for Saturday’s rematch, but on Fury’s side more than Usyk’s. Words As Weapons The ‘Gyspy King’ lost to Usyk on May 18th, and many believe he was mentally ruined after that defeat and not fully ready for Saturday’s fight. Fury will be there on Saturday, but many fans don’t consider him fit for combat. “I’m going to dish out a whole lot of pain. I’m going to put this f*** in the hurt locker for sure,” said Tyson Fury during today’s final press conference, indicating what he’s going to do to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. “I’ve got nothing to say, apart from there’s going to be a whole lot of pain in this fight. You watch. That’s all I’ve got to say. The talking has been done. In the first fight, I talked and joked all my career. This time, I’m serious. “I’m going to do some damage on Saturday night. Watch me go to work on this f****,” said Fury. “I’m gonna dish out a WHOLE lot of pain” 😤 @Tyson_Fury #Usyk2Fury | #RiyadhSeason | Dec 21, live on DAZN | Click link in bio to buy | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/oXeXHAzGvF — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 19, 2024 Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: WBC Would Sanction Agit Kabayel Vs. Tyson Fury For WBC Interim BeltFrancis Ngannou Says He Will “Do Boxing Next,” Wants Wilder Or FuryOleksandr Usyk Says He Has Two Fights Left, Wants Dubois-Parker Winner Next George Foreman’s Five Greatest KnockoutsTiara Brown Silences Aussie Crowd, Snatches Nicolson’s Belt — Then Asks for CupcakesKambosos Calls Out Hitchins After Struggling Past a Ticket Holder – You Couldn’t Make It Up! Boxing News | Fury’s “Hurt Locker” Threat: Is Usyk Ready for Psychological Warfare? Last Updated on 12/19/2024