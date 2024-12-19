Is Fury Okay? His Bizarre Outburst During Face-Off With Usyk

The audio for the face-off between Tyson Fury and the unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk today at their final press conference revealed the Gypsy King went nuts, hurling rapid-fire expletives, sounding like he was coming unhinged. Fury sounded like a sick person during the face-off ahead of his rematch with Usyk this Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and live on DAZN.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) was mostly quiet, listening to Fury unload his pent-up feelings from stewing on his previous loss for the last seven months and finally getting a chance to throw it all up at his former conqueror.

You could tell from listening and watching Fury that is psyche was mortally wounded from his humiliating loss on May 18th. The only thing he could do was shout at the person who had taken it away from him. It was sad to see Fury come unglued, raging at what can’t be changed. He’d been beaten, and he would have to live with it.

Tyson Fury: “Rabbit it getting butchered this time, smashed to pieces. I’m the best you’ve ever been, and you still couldn’t do s***,” said Fury during today’s face-off with Usyk at the final press conference.

Oleksandr Usyk: “Don’t be afraid.”

Fury: “You don’t be afraid, you ugly b****. Don’t you be afraid, you rabbit-looking f****. You ballsy-eyed c****. You’re cooked. Don’t you be afraid? I won’t leave you alone, you f*** idiot. No leaving alone for you, you’re f***, you ugly-looking b****..

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, you don’t be afraid. I’m butchering you, never mind leaving you alone. I’m annihilating you. You’re going to wake up in the hospital, you f**** clown. You silly ugly b*****.”

Usyk: “I won’t leave you alone.”

Fury: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. You couldn’t do s*** last time. You got gift decision, you f**** clown. You got a gift decision and you still couldn’t do f**** all. I’m the champion, me, you ugly rat b****. You ugly, bug-eyed, rat b****. I’ll beat you seven days a week, you ugly rat. Seven days a week, you f**** boy. Watch what I do for you. Retirement for you, you clown. Retired, you f**** bum. You f**** rat.”