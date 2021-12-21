Usyk manager: “Tyson Fury can’t stand Usyk’s pace over 12 rounds!”

Sergey Lapin, the manager of Ukrainian champ Oleksandr Usyk, was speaking to the MyBettingSites blog. Here is what Lapin had to say:

Sergey Lapin: ‘Usyk was only at 60% of his potential against AJ – he can be better in the rematch as he’s from another planet’

“I have known Alexander for more than 20 years. I have been there and seen all of his successes in boxing. One thing that sets him apart is he processes information and adapts to the fighter in front of him very, very quickly. It sometimes seems to me that he is from another planet – he is that good.

“Despite the fact that he has a huge amount of experience and fights behind him, he is constantly improving and getting better every training day. I have seen and know what Usyk is really capable of, and the version of Usyk in the fight with Anthony Joshua was 60-70 percent of his potential. So yes, Usyk can really be better.”

Sergey Lapin: Reveals ‘AJ fired final bell warning to Usyk after defeat saying that he now knows how to beat him in a rematch’

“To be honest, in the fight with Usyk, I saw the best version of Joshua in years. Joshua is strong-willed and has character. All belts were at stake, and he went all-in, but lost. I don’t understand at all why most boxing skeptics say Joshua’s wrong strategy was the explanation for Usyk’s victory.

“This victory was not just a lucky blow, as in the fight with Ruiz, it was a victory by all criteria. As for the immediate rematch, right after the end of the 12th round, I heard Anthony say: “Hey, Alex, I know how to beat you, I want a rematch”. Now he will try to take back his title. We are definitely looking forward to a very cool rematch.

Sergey Lapin: ‘Tyson Fury and other huge heavyweights can’t beat Usyk because of one factor – their condition over 12 rounds’

“As for a potential fight with Fury. Fury has an advantage in size, and he is mobile and fast for a boxer with his size, but there is one thing. The biggest problem with these huge heavyweights is their condition in 12-round confrontations. With the pace of the fight that Alexander sets, the huge heavyweights of today will not be able to stand.

“Technically, it will be very interesting. Tyson Fury has a very uncomfortable boxing technique, but in order for Fury to deliver his series of blows, he will need to spend a lot of effort, and this will be his undoing.

“Ultimately the weight and height advantage in this fight does not matter for Alexander Usyk, he adapts to any opponent. Observers of world boxing will soon see how Alexander Usyk will restore order in the heavyweight division.”