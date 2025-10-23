An angry-looking Joseph Parker predicted today that he’s going to “smash” WBA interim heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley on Saturday night in their 12-round headliner at the O2 Arena in London on October 25th.

WBO interim champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) and Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) came face-to-face today for their final press conference to discuss how they see their battle playing out in front of the fans at the 20,000-seat O2 Arena.

Cracks in Parker’s Composure Widen Fast

Much of the time, the 33-year-old Parker looked upset, like a person who knows the outcome could go against him. He didn’t seem confident. That was one thing that jumped out at this writer. There was a look of someone who knows that they could lose.

Joseph seemed very emotional, as if he were coming unglued in a breakdown. It was weird because the fight hadn’t even started, and Parker was already crumbling.

Parker’s primitive attempt at intimidating Wardley, with mean stares and a prediction of being smashed, didn’t seem to fit with his frightened body language. His words didn’t match his body. In other words, he was the equivalent of a bad actor in a play.

“Under Usyk, he is the next man. So, that’s a great scalp for me to take. Fabio Wardley wins. Fabio Wardley knockout,” said Fabio Wardley during today’s final press conference for his bout against Joseph Parker on Saturday.

“It’s the wrong time to take the fight because I’m going to smash him,” said Parker in giving his final prediction for Saturday.

Parker has won his last six fights dating back to 2023 to turn his career around to put him in the position he’s in today on the precipice of a title shot against undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in early 2026. All Joseph needs to do now is find a way to defeat the powerful and hungry Wardley to get to that mega-money fight.

Analyst Breakdown: Wardley Smells Blood

Of the two heavyweights, Wardley looked more believable in their final comments. He has the look of someone who knows he’s going to win and is ready to do what it takes to get the victory.

There is a lot to lose for both fighters. The loser of Saturday’s Parker-Wardley fight will miss their chance to challenge the money man of the heavyweight division, Oleksandr Usyk, for his four titles in 2026. The mega-millions that the Parker vs. Wardley winner will make fighting Oleksandr are unreal. They will become instant millionaires with money to burn, upgrading their lives with generational dough.

Saturday’s Parker-Wardley fight will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV. The price is $59.99 for American fans and £24.99 for UK audiences.