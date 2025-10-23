Boots Ennis Wants To Fight In The UK: “That’s When I’ll Know I Hit Mega Superstar Status”

Plenty of British fighters aim to fight on a big stage in America so as to really feel they have reached star status, but Jaron “Boots” Ennis says he will know he has “hit mega superstar status” when he fights in the UK. Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show this week, the Philly fighter who has just invaded the 154-pound division, this with a crushing first-round KO win over Uisma Lima, said he will be coming to the UK for the Chris Eubank Jr–Conor Benn rematch that will take place in Tottenham next month.

Ennis, 35-0(31), will be there to support Jack Catterall, who is trained by his father and will face Ekow Essuman on the Eubank–Benn II card. One day, “Boots” will, he hopes, headline a big card in the UK.

“When I Fight at Wembley, That’s When I Know I’ve Made It”

“I haven’t been there yet, hopefully I go over there… actually, my dad had [Jack] Catterall fighting, so I will be there,” Ennis said of his planned first trip to the UK. “I’ll talk to Eddie [Hearn]. I want to fight at Wembley, [I’ve] got to do that one time. I would love to fight in the UK, that’s when I’ll know I hit mega superstar [status].”

It would be great for British boxing if Ennis fought in the UK, especially if it was against an elite name. The fight everyone wants to see is of course Ennis against Vergil Ortiz, but that fight, if or when it happens, seems far more likely for the US, perhaps in Las Vegas.

Could Conor Benn Be the One to Bring Ennis to the UK?

In terms of a British fighter Ennis could face one day down the road, maybe Benn, who has called “Boots” out in the past, could fight him, either at 154 or at a catchweight. Now that would be huge here in the UK.

In the meantime, Ennis says he wants all the smoke at 154, that he will take out all the champions “one by one.” Maybe one day soon, Ennis will fight a world title fight on British shores.