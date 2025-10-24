Interim champions Fabio Wardley and Joseph Parker both look in excellent shape, weighing in on Friday for their 12-round heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena in London, England. The fight is to determine the next challenger for four-belt champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2026.

Official Weights

Joseph Parker – 262.4

Fabio Wardley – 242.7

Wardley weighed a quarter pound less than the 243 lbs he weighed in his last fight against Justis Huni on June 7, 2025. Physically, Wardley showed speed and power. Where he struggled was on the technical side, getting outboxed for nine rounds before scoring a come-from-behind tenth-round knockout.

How to Watch: DAZN PPV Info

Saturday’s Parker-Wardley event will be broadcast on DAZN PPV this Saturday, October 25, 2025. The PPV price is $59.99 for U.S fans and £24.99 for UK fans.

Wardley: “Nothing Is Going to Change”

“Look, I haven’t been beaten yet, and nothing is going to change tomorrow night,” said Fabio Wardley at the weigh-in about his clash against Joseph Parker on Saturday night. “It’s about Joseph Parker, his team, and boxing fans, learning that I am meant to be at the top of this division. I bring drama. I bring entertainment. On Saturday night, it’s going to be no different.”

Parker Vows to “Punch Holes”

“I’m serious about my work. I’m going to punch holes in him tomorrow and teach him a lesson,” said a tired-looking and agitated Joseph Parker. “We’ve done everything in camp to prepare for what he brings. I’m very cautious, but I’m going to fight fire with fire and get to him.”

Parker knows he’s going to have to bring his power game for him to win this fight. He can’t count on using movement and speed to win a decision like he did in his victories over the older, slower Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder. Wardley is in excellent shape and will bring a lot more speed than Parker’s last opponent, 310-lb Martin Bakole, did on February 22nd in Riyadh.