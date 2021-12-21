With Spence And Ugas Facing One Another, Who Next For Terence Crawford?

As fans know, Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas are locked in for a unification showdown, the interesting fight to come in the first quarter of 2022. This fight, we all hope, will bring us one huge step closer to seeing a unified king at 147 pounds. It is hoped the winner of the Ugas-Spence fight, who will walk away as the WBC/IBF/WBA ruler, will then get it on with Terence Crawford, the reigning WBO boss.

It’s all too often never that simple in the sport of boxing, but this is the hope at least (and Ugas had already stated he is willing to fight Crawford). But what about Crawford in the meantime? Who will Crawford fight next as he waits for the Spence-Ugas winner? Crawford, perfect at 38-0(29), is coming off a career highlight in the form of a stoppage win over the amazingly tough (and previously unstopped) Shawn Porter. But there is no obvious next fight for “Bud” now that his obvious rival, Spence, has other business to attend to.

Crawford, though, does have some very interesting options. Crawford could fight one of the following and we’d all tune in:

Vergil Ortiz Jr.

23 year old Ortiz Jr, unbeaten at 18-0(18) and coming off a impressive stoppage win over previous Crawford foe, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, is for many good judges the best young contender in the sport right now. The skilled and powerful Texan has also called for a fight with Crawford. Crawford has dismissed Ortiz Jr, saying how the young fighter doesn’t really want a fight with him. But maybe now, some time in 2022, this one will happen.

Jaron Ennis.

Jaron Ennis also had an impressive 2021. The 24 year old Philadelphian who is 28-0(26) and rivals Ortiz Jr as the best young talent out there today, is coming off a KO win over Thomas Dulorme and “Boots” has also called for a shot at Crawford. If Crawford is ready to fight a young gun and he isn’t too hot about a fight with Ortiz Jr, then why not Ennis?

A move up in weight.

It might be unlikely that Crawford would opt to take a fight up at 154 pounds as he waits for, or is too impatient to wait for, the Spence-Ugas winner, but in the past, Crawford has spoken of the possibility of moving up in weight. Already a three-weight king, might Crawford look at winning a belt at a fourth weight? We’d be fine with this, as long as Crawford came right back down to rumble with the Ugas-Spence winner in his very next fight.

Who would YOU like to see Crawford fight next?