Tyson Fury posted a brief workout clip on Instagram today, with him moving around the ring. He looked like he was carrying some extra groceries around his waistline that he’s going to need to trim off.

Fans Spot the Belly

Fans on social media are speculating about Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) getting an early start to get in shape before the Battle of Britain against Anthony Joshua in 2026.

Usyk Trilogy Still Tempting

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren revealed recently that ‘The Gyspy King’ is interested in fighting Oleksandr Usyk in a trilogy match. He came close to beating Usyk in their first two fights, but came up short. Tyson believes he did enough to win.

“The grind never stops, 265 a year, 7 days a week & twice on Sundays. Working out daily is my medicine, I’m truly blessed in this life,” said Tyson Fury on Instagram today.

Tyson Fury is back in the lab putting in work!🥊🥊 #Boxing 🎥 Tyson Fury pic.twitter.com/U5QgCpk2Wh — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) October 22, 2025

Depending on where the trilogy match is staged, Fury could get the nod this time. Staging the fight in the UK could give him a better chance of winning a decision if it goes to the cards.

Weight of the Crown

It’s essential that Fury, 37, lose some weight if he’s going to fight Usyk or Joshua. He weighed in at 281 lbs for his rematch with Oleksandr on December 21, 2024, and wasn’t as mobile as he’d been in their first fight on May 18, 2024.

It’s unclear why Tyson chose to come into the fight so heavy. One possibility is that Fury was enjoying the career-high $105 million that he earned from his first fight against Usyk.

With that kind of money, it would be difficult to keep one’s nose to the grindstone, training and suffering in the gym. It would take a very dedicated individual not to slack off and go on a mansion-buying spree.