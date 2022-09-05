Fury Says If The Usyk Fight Doesn’t Happen, “We’ll Go And Offer AJ The Fight”

Though he is coming off two straight defeats, Anthony Joshua is still of course nothing but a big name, and equally big, still, is a fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury. The fight we all want to see right now is one between Fury and Joshua’s conqueror Oleksandr Usyk, for all four heavyweight belts. Fury wants it, in fact he wants it this year. And if he doesn’t get it, Fury says he and his team will send Joshua an offer, and he will look to fight his British rival instead.

Speaking with BT Sport, the reigning WBC heavyweight champ said he feels fans would still like to see him and AJ get it on.

“I still think, even though he’s lost three of his last five fights….I still think people would like to see that fight,” Fury said of himself versus Joshua. “If that [Usyk] fight doesn’t happen, then we’ll go and offer AJ the fight.”

There is zero doubt about it, a Fury-Joshua fight, in a massive stadium in the UK, would be a monster hit. Or maybe the mega-rich Saudi money men will snag the fight and stage yet another super fight in the Middle East? Fury would of course be a significant favourite over Joshua, yet there are a good many fans who still think Joshua, with his power, and with the improvements he showed in the return duel with Usyk, can beat Fury.

Fury, though, may be merely putting pressure on Usyk, threatening to move on to another fight if he doesn’t face him before the end of the year. Usyk says he wants to fight Fury next year, when he has fully recovered from any and all of the injuries he picked up in the August 20 win over AJ. We fans gave up long ago when it comes to trying to figure out what Fury is really thinking.

Meanwhile, Egis Klimas, manager of WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight boss Usyk, wrote on social media how Fury, after he has been beaten by his guy Usyk, can “fight Joshua in a battle of losers.”

“After Oleksandr Usyk will win against Tyson Fury yes I believe it will be a good fight of two losers to find out who is better,” Klimas wrote.

Fury shot right back by stating how he will “destroy Usyk” in December.

But will Usyk remain firm on his decision to face Fury next year, and if so, will Fury move on to Joshua?