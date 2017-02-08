Fury vs. Fury? Forget it! Hughie says he’ll never fight Tyson

As it was when the two Klitschko brothers, Wladimir and Vitali, were fighting at the same time, some people have asked the Fury cousins, Tyson and Hughie, if they would ever get it on and fight. Well, as was the case with the two world heavyweight rulers, Tyson and Hughie will never, ever fight.





Speaking with BBC Radio, unbeaten Hughie – who fights WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker on April 1st – said there is “no way” he would ever fight Tyson, because he is family, “blood.”

“No, never,” the unbeaten 22-year-old said in response to the question, is there any chance he and Tyson could fight one day. “We are family. He has always been there for me and I’ve always been there for him. But like the Klitschko brothers, it is a dream of mine to rule the division with Tyson. I think it’s a dream that will come true one day.”

It’s a crazy world we live in for people to have even asked the Klitschkos, and now the Furys, if they would fight one another – and it wasn’t just a few wild-thinking fans that wondered aloud if Vitali and Wladimir would fight in a pro bout; a number of prominent journalists and publications asked this question also.

People would tune in to see such a fight, and today, if Tyson and Hughie did agree to fight, the numbers the fight would pull in at both the live gate and on TV would be massive. Thankfully, though, the Fury cousins are never going to do it.

Tyson will almost certainly be there supporting his cousin when Hughie challenges Parker, and it really would be quite a story if we saw a second world heavyweight champion named Fury crowned. And can Tyson come back, find his old form and regain the other belts, thus making Hughie’s dream a reality?

Don’t bet against it.

Meanwhile, according to a news piece on Sky Sports, there is a chance the Parker-Fury fight could actually take place in Manchester. Reportedly, Duco Events’ Dave Higgins says Auckland is the preferred venue but that the UK is a considered option as the Parker-Fury fight (which Duco of course feel Parker will win) will boost interest in other possible fights between the New Zealander and British heavyweights.

Obviously it would be great news for Fury if the fight did wind up taking place in his hometown.