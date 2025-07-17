Fury ‘Back in the Gym’ for Usyk Trilogy, Promoter Warren Reveals

Could We See Usyk-Fury III In 2026? – “He Wants It,” Says Warren

There will be so many interested eyes on this Saturday’s massive fight at Wembley Stadium between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois – no eyes keener to see that happens perhaps than those of Tyson Fury.

Fury, who stated a while back that he will be coming out of his latest retirement to take a third fight with Usyk; to “get a fair shake,” Fury added, still adamant as he is that he was robbed of two wins over the Ukrainian southpaw, is “back in the gym.”

So says promoter Frank Warren, who engaged in a few interviews this week, the subject being Fury’s seemingly impending return to the ring. Warren, speaking with 5 Live’s boxing podcast, said that Fury will not fight this year, and that in his opinion the former heavyweight champion will not take a tune-up fight but will go “straight in” with Usyk. That’s if the fight happens of course, and there are plenty of things that would have to fall into place in order for this trilogy fight to happen.

Could a Usyk–Fury III Actually Happen Next?

Chief among the pieces that would have to fall into place is of course a win for Usyk on Saturday. And though Usyk is favourite, nobody is making the foolish mistake of writing off Dubois in any way. This one is a fascinating fight, a fascinating rematch. Fury has never stated any interest in fighting Dubois, and it seems it is Usyk and Usyk only as far as Fury is concerned.

Should Usyk win, and perhaps have to dig deep in order to do so, it would surprise nobody if Fury called him out in some manner that very same night. Bottom line, however, it will be down to Usyk and what he wants to do after he’s come through the Dubois fight; if he can indeed do so.

But Warren says Fury badly wants that third go at Usyk.

“I spoke to him over the weekend,” Warren said of Fury. “He won’t fight this year. But he’s in the gym, it keeps him in a good place. He’s got that mentality that he’s in the gym and he needs to do something. He’s made it clear he wants to fight Usyk.”

What Needs to Fall into Place for Fury’s Comeback?

Warren, who has said he “wouldn’t want to see” a fight between Dubois and Fury, is nevertheless hoping, in fact believing, his man “DDD” will get the revenge win on Saturday. If this happens, who might Dubois fight next? Maybe we could see a Fury-Dubois fight after all?

But this is all just guess work at the moment, nothing can happen, at all, until the smoke has cleared from the Usyk-Dubois rematch. We could see a classic fight on Saturday, and whoever wins, it is likely the warfare will take quite a lot out of both fighters. This would be music to Fury’s ears, as against an older Usyk, who has even more mileage on the clock and has taken an increased amount of punches, might – just might – be able to be edged in a third fight.

But again, for now, let’s all enjoy Saturday’s potential Fight of the Year.

Pick: Usyk via close decision in a thriller.