Blair Cobbs Calls Out Ryan Garcia After Dominant Win Over Adrien Broner

Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs (17-1-1, 10 KOs) wants Ryan Garcia next following his ten-round unanimous decision over a very faded-looking Adrien Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) vs. Blair Cobbs (17-1-1, 10 KOs) last Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The chances of Cobbs getting a fight against Ryan are slim. If Kingry is going to fight anyone, it won’t be Cobbs.

Cobbs, 34, was at his best early in the contest, knocking the 34-year-old Broner down in the second round and having him close to being stopped after hitting him with an avalanche of blows while he was shelled up against the ropes.

Broner took a shellacking during that round sequence, and he recovered after Cobbs punched himself out and backed off. AB finished the round strong, landing hard shots to the head of the fatigued Cobbs.

The scores were 97-91, 96-93, and 96-93.

Interestingly, Cobbs didn’t go for the kill the way one of the top-level welterweights like Jaron Ennis or Brian Norman Jr. would have. Those welterweights would have finished off Broner in the third round with power shots, but Cobbs isn’t that type of fighter in terms of power, talent, and conditioning.

From the third round on, Cobbs fought at a measured pace, picking Broner off with hard lefts and jabs, mixing his punches up well from head to body.

After the fight, Cobbs’ face looked more marked up than Broner’s, and that was strange. Broner had a worn-out look to him, like he hadn’t slept in weeks, and you could tell that he wasn’t physically fit to fight a ten-round bout at his age with his nativity over the last six years of his once-promising career.

Blair Cobbs’ Post-Fight Call-Out

“I saw something on Instagram. Ryan Garcia was rooting for ‘AB,'” Cobbs said to the media after the fight, talking about Adrien Broner. “That was hurtful because I thought we were boys. But get your girl out of DMs.”

Cobbs’ performance against the diminished, washed-up Broner last night wasn’t impressive enough to translate to a fight against Ryan Garcia, who jumped on him and took advantage of his inability to fight hard without taking extended rest breaks. Ryan has too much speed, power, and youth for Cobbs to mess with him.

You can’t knock Cobbs for wanting to fight Ryan because the payday he would get fighting him on PPV would be enormous, likely in the millions, and that would be victory enough.

It doesn’t seem realistic that Ryan would even entertain the idea in a serious way of fighting Cobbs rather than one of the popular, relevant top-tier 147-pounders if he chooses to fight someone from that weight class when he returns to the ring.

“He got me here [right eye] a couple of times. Not that many times he landed, but he did very well. Blair ‘The Flair’ prevailed. Every round, I pressured and stayed consistent. High, low, high, low. I made myself as unpredictable as possible.

“I never feel I’m in full control of a fight. I’m actually not as cocky as I look. It’s just a facade. I was out for a long time. That was a two-year layoff. That was a long layoff.”