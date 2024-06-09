Adrien Broner Shares Battle Scars After Loss, Teeth Missing

Adrien Broner shared his battle scars on Instagram today, revealing his missing teeth while at the dentist’s office from his loss to Blair Cobbs last Friday night.

The 34-year-old Broner (35-5-1, 24 KOs) had some of his upper front teeth knocked out in the second round of the contest when Cobbs (17-1-1, 10 KOs) hit him with a left hand that put him on the deck in round two. It could have been worse.

At least AB wasn’t knocked out by Cobbs because he could have been with how he got pummeled throughout the ten-round contest.

Adrien Broner’s Career Defeats

– Blair Cobbs: 2024

– Manny Pacquiao: 2019

– Mikey Garcia: 2017

– Shawn Porter: 2015

– Marcos Maidana: 2013

Broner had gotten careless, leaving an opening for the southpaw Cobbs to hit him with a left hand straight down the pipe. It was a credit to Broner that he could get up from the knockdown to make it out of the round and go the full ten to complete the fight.

Cobbs dominated the welterweight fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The scores were 97-91, 96-93, 96-93.

Financial Considerations and Future Paydays

Many fans viewed the defeat of the former four-division world champion Broner as the end of his career, but it may not be.

With Broner’s popularity, he can still continue fighting, but it will be important that his promoters do a better job of selecting his opponents. The 34-year-old Cobb is a fringe-level fighter but a little too good at what’s left of Broner.

Broner would obviously listen to the fans on social media and retire if he could afford to financially, but he hasn’t made the kind of money to walk away from the game yet.

AB needs a nice payday against a star like Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney to give him the kind of nest egg to hang up his gloves. Those guys aren’t to mess around with a down-and-out Broner, not with him losing and looking so haggard.