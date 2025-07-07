Warren Suggests Joe Parker-Dave Allen Fight Could Feature On A Second Instalment Of Queensbury Vs. Matchroom ‘5v5’

Fight fans thoroughly enjoyed the ‘5 Vs. 5’ event “rival” promotional groups Queensbury, headed by Frank Warren, and Matchroom, fronted by Eddie Hearn, put on in June of last year. Warren’s fighters won, all five of them, leaving Hearn to nurse a crushing defeat.

Parker-Allen Possible for 5v5

Now, there is talk of a second installment taking place. Warren, speaking again with The Ring, said one fight that could definitely feature on the next ‘5v5’ is a clash between Joseph Parker and Dave Allen. Allen, who is promoted by Hearn, has been linked to a “massive fight” for a while, this since his impressive, career-best KO win over Johnny Fisher, and a shot at Parker and his interim WBO heavyweight title could happen.

“Dave Allen is certainly a viable opponent for Parker,” Warren said. “It’s a good fight, and I think a particularly good fight for Joseph Parker. He comes to fight, Dave, doesn’t he? He’s just resurrected himself with that win over Fisher and the way he did it. So we’ll see. We have to sit down with DAZN to talk about what to do next. Maybe it could go on a 5v5.”

Yes, to a Parker-Allen fight, just out of sheer intrigue regarding whether or not “The White Rhino” could pull off the win. And yes to another ‘5v5.’ In fact, it’s a yes to more than just one more, with maybe three or four more installments being welcome.

The mind boggles over the kind of hot match-ups that could be featured on another ‘5v5,’ so let it happen, I say to Warren and Hearn. This time, though, will Hearn see his fighters have way more success?

If you can remember, the June 2024 ‘5v5’ saw Warren’s fighters, Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Hamzah Sheeraz, Willy Hutchinson, and Nick Ball, all emerge victorious.