Jake Paul Didn’t Fix Women’s Boxing — He Just Took It Over!

Jake Paul Did More for Women’s Boxing in 2 Years Than Any Other Promoter Did in 20!

Ebanie Bridges didn’t sign with just any promoter—she signed with the only one actually doing something. Most Valuable Promotions isn’t “building” a roster. They’re absorbing the whole damn women’s boxing scene while the legacy promoters are too busy patting themselves on the back for slapping women’s fights on forgotten undercards.

Bridges—former IBF champ, gave birth in February—didn’t come back for “tune-ups”. She came to throw hands and cash cheques. MVP’s got the machine, the reach, and the budget to make that happen. No forced pink tape. Just real fights, real paydays, and people who understand how to sell the sport without insulting everyone’s intelligence.

Let’s not pretend this is some cute startup story. MVP isn’t knocking on the door—they’re kicking it off the hinges. Serrano, Cameron, Baumgardner, Marshall, Scotney, Green, Thorslund—and now Bridges. This isn’t a “team.” It’s a damn monopoly, and guess what? It’s about time someone steamrolled the dinosaurs.

Women’s boxing’s been treated like charity work for decades. “Aw look, we gave them one round on the YouTube prelims.” MVP didn’t show up with corporate slogans and “awareness months.” They showed up with Netflix, DAZN slots, PPV numbers, and sold-out arenas. You know—actual respect.

What Happens When You Actually Pay Women to Fight?

While the rest of the sport kept cutting crumbs and calling it progress, MVP paid women like professionals. Ask Amanda Serrano.

Amanda Serrano. The most disrespected name in women’s boxing until Jake Paul came along and did what no New York promoter had the balls—or the brain—to do: treat her like a star. She was a world champion getting paid like a club fighter while promoters in her own damn city gave her crumbs and excuses. Years of of hard work and they still shoved her onto undercards like she was lucky to be there.

Paul didn’t just give her main events—he gave her a proper spotlight, real money, and the kind of backing she should’ve had a decade earlier. He streamed her, sold out venues with her, and pushed her to the front of the sport where she always belonged.

Turns out, when you treat women’s boxing like a serious sport, people give a damn. Now Serrano headlines. Now she gets paid. Now she’s the blueprint.

Bridges said it straight: “With MVP’s backing, promotion and clever marketing, myself and women’s boxing will truly skyrocket.” Translation: someone finally knows how to run this thing without turning it into a charity case or an afterthought.

Say what you want about Jake Paul—and yeah, I’ve talked my fair share of shit about him as a fighter—but as a promoter? He’s top class. No arguing that.

While the sport’s gatekeepers were asleep at the wheel, he showed up with a bankroll and a working brain. He didn’t beg for a seat at the table. He bought the whole room and told the old guard to get out.

He’s not here to “help.” He’s here to take over. And honestly? Good. Someone had to.

If you’re still pretending he hasn’t done more for women’s boxing than 90% of this broken industry, then keep lying to yourself. The rest of us will be watching real fights—with real fighters—headlining real cards. Courtesy of the YouTuber who actually gave a damn.

MVP Women’s Boxing Roster (!)

Amanda Serrano – Unified featherweight world champion and global icon