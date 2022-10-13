Frank Warren On Tyson Fury’s Three-Fight Plan: Chisora, Usyk, Joyce

We know Tyson Fury will be fighting Derek Chisora next, on December 3, in a needless trilogy affair. However, as disappointed as fight fans may be over this glaring mismatch, Fury’s overall plan is a good one. Speaking with The Express, promoter Frank Warren laid out Fury’s three-fight plan: Chisora III, Oleksandr Usyk, Joe Joyce. Fans will notice there is no Anthony Joshua on the list, and both Fury and Warren have said they “wasted enough time” trying to get that fight done for December (whichever side you wish to point the finger of blame at for the all-British mega-fight collapsing is up to you).

Warren says Fury’s plan is to fight Chisora, then, just a couple of months later, fight Usyk for all the belts, and then defend against Joyce.

“I spoke to Tyson yesterday and he was talking about Joyce next year, having this fight with Chisora, hopefully unifying the titles [in a fight with Usyk] and then fighting Joe Joyce,” Warren told the paper. “That’s what Tyson was talking about, so we’ll see where we go with it. That’s where we are with the (Usyk) fight, we are still trying to get it done because of all the time we wasted on the other fight [with AJ]. We want to get him out before the end of the year so he can have the big one in February with Usyk.”

Fans may not be excited about Fury-Chisora III, and with good reason, but Warren says that as Chisora gave Usyk a good fight, the trilogy fight will be “a good yardstick” for Fury a couple of months before the unification showdown with the Ukrainian southpaw. After Fury beats up on Chisora (which will be an unenjoyable spectacle for the many Chisora fans that are out there, this one included), fights between him and Usyk and Joyce would be most welcome.

Can Fury solve the Usyk puzzle? Can Fury beat the seriously tough, durable, he keeps on coming “Juggernaut?” If Fury does face even one of these two excellent fighters next year (there is of course no guarantee Fury would beat Usyk, let alone beat Usyk and then move on to a fight with Joyce), fans would likely forget all about the third fight/beatdown with Chisora. But will Fury really fight Usyk and Joyce next year? Who knows with Fury, a man who seems to change his mind every other day!